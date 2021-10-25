The Young and the Restless spoilers: Phyllis and Nick fear history will repeat itself

Phyllis tells Nick she needs some space, hinting a breakup is looming on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that history just might repeat itself for one Genoa City couple.

There’s no question that Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) have had a rough go of it lately. The couple has been on the rocks for a few weeks.

Thanks to the latest preview video that CBS dropped, Y&R fans know things are about to get a whole lot worse for Phick.

Phyllis wants space from Nick

In the footage, Phyllis informs Nick that they are so out of sync. Phyllis fears she will say something she will regret, so she tells Nick that she needs space.

It’s a bold move but a smart one. Phyllis tends to run her mouth, which almost always makes things worse.

After telling Nick she’s needs space, Phyllis runs into Jack (Peter Bergman) in the park. Jack once again has some words of wisdom for her, as he reminds Phyllis that she and Nick are continuously drawn together.

Although Jack insists there’s a reason Nick and Phyllis keep getting back together, Phyllis isn’t so sure. Phyllis reminds Jack that there’s a reason things don’t always work out.

Nick leans on Noah and Sharon

While Phyllis has Jack to talk to, Nick turns to Noah (Rory Gibson) and Sharon (Sharon Case). At Crimson Lights, Nick tells Noah he and Phyllis have a long rocky past. Nick admits he’s afraid that history is about to repeat itself.

Sadly, Nick isn’t the only one who thinks it could be the end of him and Phyllis again. Sharon tells Noah that Phyllis and Nick’s relationship is headed off a cliff.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Phyllis gives Nick a reality check regarding their relationship. Phyllis is certainly doing that by asking for space.

It’s been pretty apparent to Y&R viewers that the CBS soap opera set the stage to split up Nick and Phyllis. Not only has Phyllis been spending a lot of time with Jack, but Nick and Sharon recently reminisced on their time together.

The writers likely aren’t going to put Nick with Sharon again. She already has Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Adam (Mark Grossman) fighting over her. Another preview video for the daytime drama shows Billy (Jason Thompson) trying to convince Rey to take down Adam to get him out of Sharon’s life for good.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) will be back in town soon. Perhaps she and Nick will rekindle their romance.

Is history repeating itself for Nick and Phyllis?

All signs point to yes. However, to find out for sure, tune into the hit soap opera daily.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.