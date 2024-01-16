The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nikki’s nightmare is far from over

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the hit CBS soap tease Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) nightmare has only just begun.

Thanks to Jordan (Colleen Zenk) and Claire (Hayley Erin), Nikki has fallen off the wagon hard.

Nikki isn’t doing well despite getting a helping hand from her new sponsor, Seth (Brian Gaskill).

A preview video for Y&R reveals that Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) fills Jack (Peter Bergman) in on Nikki’s latest sobriety struggle.

Spoilers for The Young and the Restless tease Victor (Eric Braeden) keeps a close eye on his wife, knowing she hasn’t stopped drinking.

However, all the concern and help won’t be enough to end Nikki’s downward spiral.

Nikki’s nightmare is far from over on Y&R

In April, Victor and Nikki celebrate the 40th anniversary of their first wedding. Leading up to the milestone celebration, the couple will be put through the wringer even more with Jordan’s next move and Nikki drinking again.

During a recent interview with Global TV, Melody opened up about her latest story arc.

“There’s much more to come. I don’t even know what the future holds for Nikki. I just know this is not anywhere near over – and I can’t wait!” the actress expressed.

February sweeps are on the horizon, but Y&R fans shouldn’t expect things to suddenly turn around for Nikki during the pivotal month.

“No, it is not! In the next few weeks, you’ll see that the terror has been intensified. The threats of Jordan are not over by any means,” she explained.

Even though Nikki’s in the middle of a nightmare, Melody has been having the best time playing a dream story.

“All of it is great fun and this particular storyline is an unusual category of fun,” Melody spilled to Global TV.

What else can Y&R fans expect from the fallout of psycho Jordan?

Nikki wasn’t the only Newman family member impacted by Jordan’s actions. The aftermath of Claire learning she is really Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Cole’s (J. Eddie Peck) daughter takes a toll on the family.

The Young and the Restless viewers have already seen a divide forming as Cole and Victoria vow to be there for Claire, much to the dismay of Nikki, Victor, and Nick (Joshua Morrow).

Even though Claire was a victim of Jordan’s, Victor and Nikki can’t see that, only that Claire helped Nikki drink again.

There’s also the question of what’s really up with Nikki’s new sponsor, Seth. The guy is hiding something, which will no doubt make things worse for Nikki. Some Y&R fans are convinced Seth is working for Jordan.

Be sure to tune in daily to see what happens next in the latest nightmare for Nikki.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.