The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nikki screams for help and Jordan stabs Nick

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the hit CBS soap reveal that November sweeps are ending with the Newman family in dire straits.

Last week was a short one because of the Thanksgiving holiday, but it packed a punch for Y&R fans.

The reveal of Claire’s (Hayley Erin) Aunt Jordan (Colleen Zenk) and the return of Cole (J. Eddie Peck) took this new mystery storyline to a whole new level.

Throw in that Jordan and Claire made Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) fall off the wagon, and The Young and the Restless fans were left wanting more ahead of the long weekend.

This week, things pick up even more with this storyline when Victor (Eric Braeden), Nick (Joshua Morrow), and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) arrive at the lake house in Oregon looking for Nikki.

The latest preview video for the hit daytime drama sheds more light on what Jordan and Claire have in store for the family.

Jordan taunts the Newman family

A previous promo for Y&R revealed that Jordan informs Nick, Victoria, and Victor that she has poisoned their water, while Claire looks on very stoic.

In the new footage, Nikki wakes up freaked out as her Misery-style kidnapping continues. Little does she know her family is so close to her.

Downstairs, Victor demands to know where Nikki is, but Jordan quickly makes it clear who’s in charge, and it’s not the mustache.

Jordan relishes in relaying to Victor that he doesn’t have long to live. She also lets him know that watching him suffer will bring her pure enjoyment.

Nick races to help Nikki

A flip of the scene shows a desperate Nikki screaming that she’s upstairs while pleading for someone to help her. It appears the family gets a clue that Nikki is being held in a different room because Nick decides to play hero.

When Jordan begins racing upstairs, Nick wastes no time charging after her. Unfortunately for him, Jordan is armed and uses the opportunity to stab him.

There’s no question that the show isn’t getting rid of Nikki, Victoria, Victor, or Nick, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t in for one horrific ride with crazy Claire and her Aunt Jordan.

Although the Newman family will be front and center this week, that’s not all going down on the show.

The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Abby (Melissa Ordway) puts Ashley (Eileen Davidson) in the hot seat and Diane (Susan Walters) meddles in Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) love life.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.