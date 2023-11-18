The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nikki falls off the wagon, Michael returns, and Chance gets an offer

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that November sweeps are taking the CBS soap to a new level.

It’s Thanksgiving in Genoa City, including a couple of big returns to town.

Speaking of Thanksgiving, Y&R will air a repeat episode on Thursday, November 23, and will be preempted on Friday, November 24, because of CBS’ coverage of College Football.

The latest preview video for the daytime drama reveals that the short week will be entertaining and dramatic.

Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) kidnapping remains front and center with a development that won’t make fans very happy.

Plus, there’s plenty of meddling family time going down in Genoa City, too.

Michael and Gloria are back in town

After months in Singapore, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) finally returns to the canvas with Gloria (Judith Chapman) in tow. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Christian was battling cancer but is thankfully on the mend and back on Y&R.

Michael and Gloria spend Thanksgiving with Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman), Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson), and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) at Society. Their celebration is interrupted by Abby (Melissa Ordway), who brings up Michael managing to keep Gloria out of prison.

Over with Chance (Conner Floyd), it seems everyone wants him to leave the police department after his shooting. In the preview footage, Jill (Jess Walton) is the latest to try and persuade him with a job offer to work with her at Chancellor-Winters.

Nikki takes a drink

This week ended with the reveal of Aunt Jordan (Colleen Zenk), the woman giving Claire (Hayley Erin) orders. Friday’s cliffhanger also saw Nikki reeling from having vodka in the room and her IV.

There’s no question that this story is heating up now that the real Claire has been revealed. In the video, a distraught Nikki takes a swig of the vodka before dropping the bottle on the floor.

Nikki then drags herself over to the bed with tears streaming down her face and crawls into it as she sobs on the pillow. It’s heartbreaking!

Claire took Nikki’s sobriety away, and no doubt fans will have a lot to say about it as this story unfolds.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Claire targets another Newman, and the rumor mill is buzzing that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) becomes her next victim.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the hit CBS soap opera is missed, especially with the short week.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.