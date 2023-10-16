The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nick falls into Victor’s trap

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease the Newman family worries there’s something seriously wrong with Victor (Eric Braeden).

For weeks now, Victor has been making decisions that have left his family in shock, like taking back control of Newman Enterprises.

After being ousted as CEO, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) immediately began to suspect Victor was not himself.

Victoria finally got Nick (Joshua Morrow) to realize there might be some truth to her words and visit their father.

A previous promo for Y&R revealed Nick drops a bombshell on his mother and sister.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The latest preview video sheds more light on that situation as concern among the Newman family mounts.

Nick has news about Victor

In the footage, Victor’s face flashes across the screen with a voiceover of Nick saying, “Dad is fading.” It’s a very dramatic moment fitting of the hit CBS soap.

A flip of the scene has Nick talking to Victoria and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) about his latest interaction with Victor. Nick fears that Victor isn’t just fading but faster than anyone knew or imagined.

The news hits Victoria hard, who looks terrified and concerned as she glances at her mother. Victoria declares it’s worse than she thought.

Nikki looks worried and distressed, but she also knows a piece of vital information that her children don’t.

Is Victor really faking it, or is he really sick?

Last week, Victor told Nikki that he knew exactly what he was doing. Victor claims to have purposely called Adam (Mark Grossman) Nick as part of his plan to find out who would betray him first.

The mustache is convinced one of his children or Nate (Sean Dominic) will stab him in the back.

Although Victor said all of this to Nikki, she certainly didn’t seem convinced about any of it. Not Victor’s plan or that the name mishap was even part of his master scheme.

Before the preview footage ends, Nick makes it crystal clear the family must come together for Victor and do whatever it takes to help him.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victor tests Nick this week, and based on the promo, Nick seems to be playing right into his hand.

November sweeps begin in just a couple of weeks, so Y&R fans can expect even more twists and turns with this storyline.

What is Victor’s endgame? Could it be Victor is hiding an illness from his family?

Those questions and more will be answered in upcoming episodes of the hit daytime drama.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.