The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nick confides in Sharon, Ashley shocks Diane, and Christine has news

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the hit CBS soap tease bombshells are dropping all over Genoa City.

November sweeps are on the horizon, so Y&R fans need to brace for an explosive month.

The daytime drama has been focused on shifting storylines while moving others right along.

In true soap opera fashion, The Young and the Restless is gearing up for sweeps month with moments that will have viewers talking long after it’s over.

A new preview video for the CBS soap reveals three of those moments, helping set the stage for what’s coming.

Y&R fans will be left wanting more, that’s for sure.

Nick comes clean with Sharon

The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Nick (Joshua Morrow) finally figures out that Victor (Eric Braeden) has been playing his family. Nick learns that Victor was faking his mental issues to see who would stab him in the back first: Nick, Victoria (Amelia Heinle), or Adam (Mark Grossman).

In the promo footage, an angry Nick lands at Crimson Lights to vent to Sharon (Sharon Case). Nick lets his ex know Victor is sharp as a tack.

A shocked Sharon tries to clarify what Nick means before he interrupts to bluntly say, “We’ve been played.”

Yes, Nick, you have been played, and not just by Victor. Wait until Victoria and Nick learn that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) knew what Victor was up to and kept quiet.

Ashley and Christine shake things up in Genoa City

Also at Crimson Lights, Danny (Michael Damian) and Christine (Lauralee Bell) are catching up after her trip to Portugal to try and work things out with Paul (Doug Davidson). When Danny asks about her trip, Christine breaks down in tears, shaking her head that it didn’t go well.

The news shouldn’t surprise Y&R fans at all because it was only a matter of time before Christine and Paul called it quits. After all, Doug is no longer on the show.

Meanwhile, at the Abbott house, Diane (Susan Walters) walks downstairs to find Ashley (Eileen Davidson) just chilling in the living room. Ashley stares at her phone as she says hello to her sister-in-law without looking at Diane.

The footage ends there with so many unanswered questions, like why is Ashely suddenly back from Paris?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.