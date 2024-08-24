The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nick and Sharon’s nightmare, Billy rages at Adam, and Victor’s demand

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease fans are in for one rollercoaster ride on the hit CBS soap.

It’s been more of the same, with a couple of twists thrown into the mix on Y&R.

The same old same old we are talking about has to do with Victor (Eric Braeden) working to destroy Jack (Peter Bergman) because of Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).

Although Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Adam’s (Mark Grossman) cheating has been a slow burn, it took a turn this week, and the fallout will be a must-see.

The latest Y&R preview video gives fans something to talk about regarding those storylines, including one we all knew was coming.

That storyline involves Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) dealing with a parent’s nightmare and a painful past reminder, but with a new twist.

Nick and Sharon get shocking news

In the footage, Nick and Sharon arrive at the hospital after learning Faith (Reylynn Caster) was in a car accident.

They run into Heather (Vail Bloom) and Daniel (Michael Graziadei), who are there looking for Lucy (Lily Brooks O’Briant).

The look on all four parents’ faces says it all as the story becomes a painful reminder of the night Cassie (Camryn Grimes) died. Y&R fans were expecting things to go down this way after Lucy became desperate to be friends with Faith.

Will this story have the same sad ending, or is it even what fans think it is?

Billy and Victor take big swings

Meanwhile, a drunk Billy (Jason Thompson) pays Adam a little visit after Chelsea finally came clean to him about their one-night stand. The more Billy rages at Adam for not telling the truth, the more Adam tries to shut Billy up.

Sally (Courtney Hope) watches their tense exchange, getting a clue that she needs to hear what Billy is saying. The fiery redhead informs Adam that Billy is staying, and she’s ready to hear the truth.

Will Adam be able to wiggle his way out of this dilemma?

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victor has a request for demand for Kyle (Michael Mealor), but it turns out it has nothing to do with business.

Victor suggests Claire (Hayley Erin) needs a change, and Kyle needs to start looking for a new nanny.

A very caught off guard, Kyle questions if Victor wants him to fire Claire. Yes, Kyle, that is exactly what the mustache wants from him.

Will Kyle give in to Victor’s latest demand?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.