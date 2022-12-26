The Young and the Restless spoilers: New Year’s Eve romance, reunions, heartbreak, and shocking revelations

Genoa City says goodbye to 2022 on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that New Year’s Eve won’t be a happen occasion for everyone in Genoa City.

This week is a short one for the hit CBS soap opera. On Friday, December 30, an encore episode of the masquerade ball encore episode from 1991 will air in place of a new episode.

As the year comes to an end, there’s still a lot of unfinished business that will spill over into 2023.

Despite celebrating New Year’s Eve, drama plagues the CBS show as a few people face life-changing choices.

Two promo videos have been dropped, giving Y&R fans a look at what’s coming, and for one couple, it’s not good.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Let’s take a look at how 2022 will end in Genoa City.

Love, heartache, secrets, and a family reunion

One preview features Ashley (Eileen Davidson) continuing to be swayed by Tucker’s (Trevor St. John) charms. Tucker wants Ashley to leave Jabot and start a new company with him. After they share a kiss, Ashley appears to be falling into Tucker’s trap again, with his master plan unfolding well into next year.

Meanwhile, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Lily (Christel Khalil) finally admit their relationship is in trouble. Will they begin the new year together or apart?

It’s just what the doctor ordered for Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) as she spends time with Daniel (Michael Graziadei) and Danny (Michael Damian). The timing is perfect, too, since Summer (Allison Lanier) is less than thrilled with her mother.

The Young and the Restless spoilers teased that Sally (Courtney Hope) has a secret. Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) realizes that Sally is hiding something and calls her out on the possibility of her being pregnant.

Yes, a who’s the daddy storyline is coming in 2023! Will Nick (Joshua Morrow) or Adam (Mark Grossman) be the father?

Ringing in 2023 in Genoa City

The end of the week will bring New Year’s celebrations with a couple of unexpected people enjoying time together.

Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane (Susan Walters) welcome in 2023 together with a kiss that further proves she has her hooks in him. In another promo video, Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick enjoy some time together at Crimson Lights.

However, it’s the reunion of Danny, Traci (Beth Maitland), Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman), and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) that will no doubt put a smile on Y&R viewers’ faces.

The foursome was iconic back in the day, and it’s been a long time since they have been together onscreen.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a second of celebration, heartache, and romance is missed on the daytime drama.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.