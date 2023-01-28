The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nate questions Audra, Phyllis meddles, and Victor gets good news

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease nothing is ever as it seems on the hit CBS soap opera.

As February sweeps kick-off, there will be movement in a few storylines as the focus on the daytime drama changes.

True intentions and hidden agendas are the name of the game during the next few weeks in Genoa City.

There are a lot of secrets being kept, but time is running out for a few people.

The latest preview video gives a glimpse at what’s coming for some fan favorites.

It’s safe to say sweeps month brings some twists and turns that will keep viewers glued to their television screens.

Audra in the hotseat

One person catching on to Audra (Zuleyka Silver) and her shady ways is Nate (Sean Dominic). Audra didn’t fool him when she left to go have an impromptu meeting with Tucker (Trevor St. John).

While Nate doesn’t know Audra and Tucker got physical, he does know something isn’t right. The video footage reveals Nate questioning who Audra’s really playing.

Audra stands there silently as Nate wonders what’s up. She’ll need to have a really good lie to cover her tracks with Nate this time around.

Summer hears shocking news and Kyle plots with Victor

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) gives Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) a reality check. It doesn’t seem to stick, though, as the preview shows Phyllis informing Summer (Allison Lanier) she’s leaving town.

Phyllis informs her daughter that she plans to fix things between Daniel (Michael Graziadei) and Heather (Val Bloom). Yes, the fiery redhead plans to meddle in her son’s life by convincing Heather to take Daniel back.

Y&R fans can expect the latest plan of Phyllis’ to backfire like so many of her schemes do.

As Summer deals with her self-destructive mother, Kyle (Michael Mealor) meets with Victor (Eric Braeden). Kyle decides to join forces with the mustache to oust Adam (Mark Grossman) from Jabot.

Victor and Kyle meet at Newman Enterprises, where the Abbott heir reveals he’s found something that should help them with their plan. The smug look on Kyle’s face speaks volumes, as it appears he’s pretty proud of himself.

What these two have up their sleeves remains to be seen. One thing that is for sure is that fans should be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.