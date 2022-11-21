The Young and the Restless spoilers: Michael Graziadei teases his return as Daniel and more Genoa City drama

Michael reprises the role of Daniel Romalotti on Y&R this week. Pic credit: ©ImageCollectCarrie-nelson

The Young and the Restless spoilers have Michael Graziadei teasing his big return as Daniel Romalotti Jr. and other Genoa City drama playing out this week on the CBS soap opera.

It’s a short week for Y&R as the show will be preempted on Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25, for CBS coverage of footfall.

However, the hit daytime drama is pulling out all the stops to keep viewers entertained and wanting more after the three new episodes air.

In true soap opera fashion, there will likely be a cliffhanger on Wednesday, November 23, heading into the long holiday weekend.

One thing that The Young and the Restless fans won’t be waiting for is to see Daniel back in town.

Let’s see what else can be expected from the soap opera this short week.

Michael Graziadei teases his return as Daniel Romalotti Jr.

The official Instagram account for Y&R had Michael giving fans a look at what’s coming up for Daniel, including a screaming Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) overjoyed to see her son.

Although Phyllis is happy to see Daniel, she, of course, can’t resist questioning what prompted his surprise and sudden visit. The simple truth is that Daniel wanted to surprise his mama.

Phyllis deems that reason enough to celebrate before they enjoy some champagne, cheers, and get back to reconnecting.

More The Young and the Restless news

A previous video for Y&R featured three very special moments to come on the soap opera. Thanks to the latest promo, more insight has been given into each of these.

The Young and the Restless spoilers teased the Abbott family gathers for Thanksgiving. In the new video, Jack (Peter Bergman) shares a special toast as his loved ones sit down to dinner.

Meanwhile, Lily (Christel Khali) and Daniel have a happy reunion at Society. Lily wonders why Daniel has returned to town, but he makes it clear it’s just to celebrate the holiday with his mom.

There’s no question the timing of Daniel’s return is perfect as Lily and Billy (Jason Thompson) continue to not be on the same page.

Rounding out the video, Adam (Mark Grossman) finds Sally (Courtney Hope) at Noah’s (Rory Gibson) club, where he declares they belong together and asks her to marry him.

It appears Adam proposes while Sally’s out with Nick or right after, as she’s in the yellow dress that she wore when they had drinks at Noah’s club.

Are you excited to have Michael back as Daniel on the hit daytime drama?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.