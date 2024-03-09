The Young and the Restless spoilers: Michael and Victor are in danger, Phyllis kisses Nick, and Lily’s surprise

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease things are heating up in Genoa City with some unexpected twists and turns on the CBS soap.

Finally, after weeks of the same old thing, Y&R is spicing things up to keep viewers entertained.

The long-awaited face-off between Jordan (Colleen Zenk) and Victor (Eric Braeden) is coming up.

There’s also the return of Lily on-screen now that Christel Khalil is back from her maternity leave.

CBS has given The Young and the Restless fans a preview of how those two things go down.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Those aren’t the only things featured in the new video, either.

New bonds and old flames are forming, but in true soap fashion, things are definitely not as they seem.

Lily and Nick get shocking surprises

In the footage, Lily lets herself into Daniel’s (Michael Graziadei) apartment to find him having breakfast with Heather (Vail Bloom) and Lucy (Lily Brooks O’Briant). Oh yes, her surprise homecoming doesn’t go as she planned at all.

It’s easy to see that Lily didn’t expect to see Heather there first thing in the morning. Meanwhile, Daniel clearly wasn’t expecting Lily to come back home yet.

A flip of the scene features Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) crying to Nick (Joshua Morrow) in her hotel room over losing Danny (Michael Damian) to Christine (Lauralee Bell). Lonely Phyllis does what she does best and creates a new problem by kissing Nick.

Not the smartest move on Phyllis’ part, but we will have to wait and see if Nick, reeling from his breakup with Sally (Courtney Hope), gives into Phyllis or pushes her away.

It’s all about the Newman family

Meanwhile, at the ranch, Claire (Hayley Erin) wants to learn more about her new family. However, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) isn’t in the mood to divulge all the sordid details of the Newman clan.

There’s just one story that Claire presses Nikki to tell. Claire is interested in hearing the love story of her grandparents.

CBS saved the best for last in the teaser footage.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victor takes Michael (Christian LeBlanc) with him to meet up with Jordan. Michael admits he promised Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) he’d come home safe and sound.

As soon as Victor makes it clear Lauren has nothing to worry about, Jordan shows up touting a gun. The preview ends there. Let’s be honest, though; we all know that Michael will somehow get hurt in this scenario.

Will Victor finally put an end to Jordan?

That question and more will be answered on upcoming episodes of the hit CBS soap.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.