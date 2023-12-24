The Young and the Restless spoilers: Michael and Lauren’s bliss, Phyllis kisses Danny, and Jordan traps Nikki

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the hit CBS soap tease New Year’s Eve takes over Genoa City.

In true soap fashion, there’s a little something for everyone as Y&R says goodbye to 2023.

However, it is a short week for the daytime drama, so fans will want to tune in daily for the final week of the year.

On Monday, December 25, The Young and the Restless is preempted for NFL Football coverage on CBS.

Friday, December 29, Y&R viewers will either see an encore episode of the show or CBS’ coverage of College Football.

The latest preview video for the CBS soap teases the short week will be oh-so-good.

Love, happiness, and unexpected moments hit Genoa City

This week, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) proved they are the perfect match with their Christmas gifts. They each wanted to renew their vows, and that’s exactly what is happening.

In the preview footage, it’s New Year’s Eve, and Michael reveals to Lauren that they are getting hitched again at midnight. Lauren couldn’t be more thrilled with her husband’s surprise.

Meanwhile, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) decides it is time to shoot her shot with Danny (Michael Damian). After all, Danny and Christine (Lauralee Bell) are heading toward rekindling their romance.

Never a fan of Christine, Phyllis steps her game quickly to prove to the rockstar he should give their love another try. Phyllis reminds Danny they still have a spark between them before she leans in to kiss him.

Danny, for his part, seems in shock at what’s going down at the moment.

Nikki meets with Jordan

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Jordan (Colleen Zenk) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) have a good old-fashioned soap showdown. Based on the preview video, that couldn’t be more true.

A drunk Nikki walks into the shack where Jordan told her to meet, calling out her name. Suddenly, Jordan appears holding a gun, which really doesn’t seem to faze Nikki because she appears pretty numb.

Whatever happens next, one thing is for sure. Neither Jordan nor Nikki is backing down.

Who will win the face off between Nikki and Jordan? Will Danny give in to Phyllis’ seduction? Will anyone join Michael and Lauren at their vow renewal?

Those questions and more will be answered on upcoming episodes of the hit CBS soap. Only three new episodes air next week, so be sure to tune in to see the New Year’s Eve chaos and fun hit Genoa City.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.