The Young and the Restless spoilers: Lily’s betrayal, Traci gets an Ashley update, and Sally needs answers

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that May sweeps bring some tense times on the hit CBS soap.

It’s been an interesting time on Y&R, with some twists and turns changing the dynamic of the show.

There’s movement in several storylines, including Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) finally agreeing to go to rehab and Mamie (Veronica Redd) shaking things up at Chancellor-Winters.

Other storylines, such as Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and her alters, seem to be dragging.

The latest preview video for The Young and the Restless gives more insight into what’s coming for Ashley and the Chancellor-Winters drama.

A new storyline with Sally (Courtney Hope) is also emerging!

Sally and Traci are worried

In the footage, we see Alan (Christopher Cousins) at the Abbott Mansion giving Traci (Beth Maitland) an update on things with Ashley. Traci brought Alan to Genoa City to help Ashley, but he hasn’t made much headway so far.

Alan wastes no time letting Traci know things are much worse with Ashley than he initially expected. Traci gets the low down on Ashley having more than one alter.

When the doc reveals the alter he just interacted with was “insane,” we can’t help but think he met Mrs. Abbott, who still wants to eliminate Tucker (Trevor St. John).

Meanwhile, Sally also has a problem that needs fixing. The fiery redhead turns to her new pal Audra (Zuleyka Silver) for help. Something has prompted Sally to question if she should cut and run.

Since her relationship with Adam (Mark Grossman) seems to be thriving, all signs point to her ever-floundering career causing her worry.

Lily feels betrayed

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Lily gets some shocking news from Jill (Jess Walton) that tests her loyalty. Well, it seems that Lily quickly figures out who deserves her loyalty.

In the video, Lily informs Nate (Sean Dominic) and Devon (Bryton James) that Jill did something she considered a “complete betrayal.” Lily lets the guys know they need to respond immediately.

Whatever they have planned to retaliate will have Jill exploding, according to Nate. However, neither Lily nor Devon care about that after the bomb Jill dropped on them.

Be sure to tune in daily to find out what Jill does to upset Lily, Devon, and Nate, how Traci handles the Ashley situation, and why Sally feels so conflicted.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.