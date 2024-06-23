The Young and the Restless spoilers: Lily plays games and Kyle gets played

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the hit CBS soap tease you never know who you can trust in Genoa City.

There seems to be a lot of backstabbing and playing games going down on Y&R ahead of July sweeps.

We know that Victor (Eric Braeden) and Lily (Christel Khalil) are both in the midst of plans for their own gain.

They are both set on revenge and taking back what is theirs.

Thanks to the latest preview video for the hit daytime drama, fans can see how they put their plans into motion.

Let’s say what these two have planned will have a ripple effect for months as these storylines move front and center.

Lily takes center stage

Over at Chancellor-Winters, Lily shows off her acting chops during a meeting with Billy (Jason Thompson), Devon (Bryton James), and Nate (Sean Dominic).

In lecture mode, Lily scolds all the guys for the “fighting” they are doing at the company.

Then, she proceeds to share the “solution” she and Billy came up with to stop the fighting. Y&R fans know that Billy thinks he and Lily have the upper hand now that they have decided to undo the merger.

However, he doesn’t know that Lily, Nate, and Devon have their own agenda. Someone else not in the know is Mamie (Veronica Redd), who walks in just as Lily’s giving her speech and is ready to hear the solution.

Victor plays Kyle like a fiddle

Meanwhile, Victor has made it his mission to destroy everything Jack (Peter Bergman) loves the most in his quest for revenge.

After taking Glissade away from Tucker (Trevor St. John) with help from Audra (Zuleyka Silver), Victor plans to use the new company against Jack.

In an attempt to do that, Victor has offered Kyle (Michael Mealor) the opportunity to run Glissade with Audra. That means Kyle turning his back on his family, which is exactly what Victor wants to happen.

Victor goes all in to convince Kyle that his talent is being wasted at Jabot. Victor’s words seem to hit home with Kyle, as the preview video has him thinking about a change.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Jack and Diane (Susan Walters) worry about Kyle, so all signs point to Kyle playing right into Victor’s hands.

In other Y&R news, Eric Braeden blasted a racist soap fan who was saying hateful things about Bryton James, Christel Khalil, and Sean Dominic, and you can read all how he channeled Victor to do it here.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.