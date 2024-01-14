The Young and the Restless spoilers: Lauren warns Jack about Nikki, and Phyllis sets a trap for Danny

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease friendships are tested, and surprises are all the rage on the CBS soap.

This week, Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) became the latest person to discover Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is back to hitting the bottle.

Nikki’s sponsor Seth (Brian Gaskill) was also introduced, with Y&R viewers convinced there’s more to him than meets the eye.

The daytime drama also reminded fans how much Christine (Lauralee Bell) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) despise each other.

Thanks to a new preview video for Y&R, fans know those two storylines are heating up ahead of February sweeps.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) are also featured in the footage, bringing them back to the canvas after a brief hiatus.

Surprises are not always a good thing on Y&R

In the footage, Mariah and Tessa are helping set up for Sharon’s (Sharon Case) big launch party for her new company. However, Mariah has a trick up her sleeve. She doesn’t even let her wife in on what she’s planning.

Holding what could be a painting or sign of some kind, Mariah smiles about her surprise, only to have Tessa try to pry it out of her. It doesn’t work, though, because Mariah shocks Tessa by having a waiter take the item away.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Lauren fills Jack (Peter Bergman) in on Nikki falling off the wagon. At Crimson Lights, a desperate Lauren warns Jack that Nikki is in serious trouble.

Lauren needs Jack to help her because, quite frankly, she is in way over her head with Nikki. It only gets worse because Y&R spoilers also tease that Lauren is forced to keep another secret for her friend.

Phyllis makes plans to wow Danny

After her latest spat with Christine, Phyllis is more determined than ever to steal Danny (Michael Damian) away from the legal eagle. The fiery redhead talks to herself in the mirror while holding up some sexy lingerie.

Phyllis reveals Danny left her no choice but to wow him with her sexy side. In true Phyllis fashion, she doesn’t mind wearing the skimpy attire or moving in on Danny.

What is Mariah hiding from Tessa? Will Jack be able to reach Nikki after learning she fell off the wagon? What else does Phyllis have in store for Danny?

Those questions and more will be answered on upcoming episodes of the hit CBS soap.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.