The Young and the Restless spoilers: Kyle’s Claire feelings, Audra fights back, and Alan shocks Ashley

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease it’s time for some people to face the music in Genoa City.

July sweeps will be here before Y&R fans know it, even though May sweeps just ended.

That’s one reason why the hit CBS soap has started moving some storylines along after more of the same.

Thanks to the latest preview for The Young and the Restless, we see how things are shifting on the show.

A new couple looms, and no one should be surprised by the pairing, while Paris brings more than one shocking moment.

Oh yes, Paris becomes a huge focus for the next few weeks leading to sweeps month.

Mariah puts Kyle in the hot seat

In the video footage, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) is back on the canvas for a little chat with her pal Kyle (Michael Mealor). Mariah has been busy being a mom but finds time to force Kyle to deal with his feelings for Claire (Hayley Erin).

Kyle has been Team Claire since he first saw her with Harrison (Redding Munsell). Even when Jordan (Colleen Zenk) kidnapped Claire and Harrison, Kyle didn’t want to believe Claire played a part in it.

If anyone can get the truth out of Kyle, it’s Mariah. The question is, will Kyle admit his feelings yet?

Audra and Ashley make Paris interesting

Meanwhile, Audra (Zuleyka Silver) faces off with Tucker (Trevor St. John) in Paris in Paris. Audra isn’t playing second fiddle in Tucker’s life anymore, and she intends to get what she wants.

This time around, Audra doesn’t want the guy; she has her sights set on the company. She informs Tucker she plans to take Glissade and more.

Over with Ashley (Eileen Davidson), she and Traci (Beth Maitland) get a shocker from Alan (Christopher Cousins). Alan reveals to them that he has a twin, who Ashley previously spent the night with in Paris.

When Alan’s twin was introduced, it wasn’t hard to figure out that he did something to Ashley. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Ashley finally got a clue, leading to a mental breakthrough, and now we know for sure that Alan’s twin was the case.

Be sure to tune in daily to find out how Ashley processes Alan’s news and how Tucker deals with Audra taking a stand on upcoming episodes of the hit daytime drama.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.