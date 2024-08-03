The Young and the Restless spoilers: Kyle rages at Summer, Camron haunts Sharon, and Faith busts Lucy

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that the hot temperatures outside have nothing on the sizzling heat from the hit CBS soap.

A custody battle, a past nightmare, and teen scene drama are setting the stage for some jaw-dropping moments on Y&R.

For weeks, we have seen Lucy (Lily Brooks O’Briant) follow Faith (Reylynn Caster) around like a lost puppy.

It gives off nostalgic vibes of Cassie (Camryn Grimes) and Daniel (Michael Graziadei) from the past.

The latest preview video makes us even more convinced that the writers are gearing up to have history repeat itself on Y&R.

In the footage, Faith slams Lucy for drinking at the concert while questioning where she got the alcohol. Lucy looks freaked out, almost like a deer in headlights.

Kyle comes in hot at Summer

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Claire (Hayley Erin) causes trouble between Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Allison Lanier). While we don’t know what happens yet, we do know that Kyle returns from Paris because of a Harrison (Redding Munsell) scare.

Kyle busts into the Abbott mansion, all gunning for Summer, asking about Harrison and what Summer let happen to him. All signs point to Harrison having an accident of some sort because Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane (Susan Walters) are also on hand to check on their grandson.

Things between Summer and Kyle are getting pretty messy, and it sounds like Kyle’s ready to play the Harrison is “my son, not yours” card.

The situation between the two exes isn’t the only thing getting nasty on the hit CBS soap either.

Sharon can’t shake Cameron

After seeing Cassie more than once, Sharon hallucinated Cameron (Linden Ashby). Sharon faces off with Cameron, questioning why he is even here.

Cameron clarifies that his appearance is all about Sharon wanting him around. As for why that is, well, Sharon and Y&R fans will have to keep watching to find out.

Based on spoilers for the daytime drama, Cameron and Linden will be sticking around for a while, as his appearance isn’t a one-and-done.

Make sure to tune in daily to find out what’s causing Sharon to hallucinate Cameron, what’s going on between Summer and Kyle, and so much more.

In other Y&R news, Joshua Morrow’s son, Crew Morrow, has joined The Bold and the Beautiful as Will Spencer. Joshua recently spoke out about his son following in his footsteps, and you can read all about it here.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.