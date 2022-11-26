The Young and the Restless spoilers: Kyle busts Diane, Chance in the hot seat, and Daniel shocks Summer

Chance gets an earful on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that the end of November sweeps are bringing a few jaw-dropping moments to the hit CBS soap opera.

It was a short week for Y&R due to the Thanksgiving holiday and CBS football coverage.

However, when the daytime drama returns on Monday, it’s full steam ahead as the final episodes of sweeps months play out.

The latest preview video for the CBS show has shed some light on what’s in store for viewers.

There’s no question that betrayal and scheming are the name of the game in Genoa City these days.

Let’s see what that means for upcoming episodes of Y&R.

Kyle has questions

In the promo footage, Kyle (Michael Mealor) walks in on Diane (Susan Walters) and Jack (Peter Bergman), having a touching moment. Diane is playing Jack like a fiddle as she reveals how much it means to her that Jack has her back.

After gushing over his actions, Diane gleefully embraces a shocked Jack just as Kyle, of course, walks in on them. Kyle isn’t too pleased to see his parents in that position as he questions what he’s interrupted between them.

Victor wants answers, and Daniel has a plan

The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Victor (Eric Braeden) has words with Chance (Conner Floyd) over his walking away from Abby (Melissa Ordway). Victor puts Chance on blast, demanding answers and accusing Chance of doing something wrong.

Not too many people know about Devon (Bryton James) and Abby’s little tryst, so it remains to be seen if Chance will spill the beans or take Victor’s wrath. Chance is a pretty good guy, so odds are he will defend himself but leave it up to Abby to tell her father what went down.

Meanwhile, Daniel (Michael Graziadei) and Summer (Allison Lanier) have a little sibling catch-up time. Things take an awkward turn, though, when Daniel informs his sister of his plans to work with Chancellor-Winters.

It turns out Daniel’s taking his career and possibly other things in his life in a new direction. Daniel even teases that his plan involving Chancellor-Winters just might be a game-changer.

As for what that means, well, The Young and the Restless fans will just have to wait to see what happens. Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.