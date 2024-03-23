The Young and the Restless spoilers: Kyle and Diane clash, Lily’s unfinished business, and Nate saves Audra

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease things are heating up in Genoa City after a brief hiatus.

Thanks to March Madness, it was a short week for the hit CBS soap with only three new episodes.

Really, only two episodes because Y&R aired Claire (Hayley Erin) having a dream about growing up as a Newman on Wednesday ahead of the long weekend.

However, thanks to a preview video for the daytime drama we know, The Young and the Restless is coming back with a bang.

We have to say it’s about time, as it’s been more of the same for most of this year.

In the footage, Y&R fans get a look at several other hot-button stories coming up, but there are no answers yet to what happened to Jordan (Colleen Zenk).

Lily is on a mission, and Nate helps

Learning that Daniel (Michael Graziadei) cheated with Heather (Vail Bloom) while she was away helping her daughter has changed Lily (Christel Khalil). She doesn’t like how they and Devon (Bryton James) kept her in the dark.

At Crimson Lights, Lily and Heather face off in a very awkward conversation. Lily doesn’t hide her disgust for Heather as the latter wonders if she will be fired from Chancellor-Winters.

Lily’s response is priceless, making it clear Heather will find out the answer to her question whenever Lily is ready. Daniel walks in just as Lily is storming out, and he looks pretty scared, as he should be after his behavior.

A flip of the scene shows Audra (Zuleyka Silver) getting shoved by Tucker (Trevor St. John) at the GAC, where everyone can see. Someone does see, and that’s Nate (Sean Dominic).

Audra screams for Tucker to get his hands off her just as Nate arrives to back her up, much to Tucker’s dismay. They are clearly having yet another difference of opinion. All bets are on it having everything to do with Ashley (Eileen Davidson).

Kyle and Diane are at odds

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Jack (Peter Bergman) has several problems coming at him.

Although the spoilers tease that his biggest issues have to do with Ashley and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Diane (Susan Walters) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) are about to become a major headache for Jack.

In the video, Kyle and Diane clash over work. Diane reminds her son that he reports to her, not the other way around. An angry Kyle gives a fake apology as the tension between them is so thick it could be cut with a knife.

Will Diane and Kyle be able to work out their differences? What does Lily have in store for Daniel and Heather? Will Audra set her sights on Nate after he saves her?

Those questions and more will be answered on upcoming episodes of the hit CBS soap.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.