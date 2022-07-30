The Young and the Restless spoilers: Kevin helps Chance, Nate fights Devon and Nikki wants dirt

Kevin gets involved in Ashland’s death case on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal things are getting pretty intense in Genoa City as true feelings come to light.

One family battles it out over business, while another works to keep a deep dark secret buried.

However, as Y&R fans know, secrets rarely stay secrets on the show. That’s something three devious former enemies are counting on too.

It’s more of the same as taking down Diane (Susan Walters) remains a key storyline, as does the aftermath of Ashland’s (Robert Newman) death.

The latest preview video dropped by CBS gives fans a look at what’s coming up with both storylines and more.

So, what’s coming up on Y&R? Let’s take a look.

Nate and Devon are at odds

For weeks, the tension has been mounting between Devon (Bryton James) and Nate (Sean Dominic). Devon thinks Nate went too far with his speech and promise at the Chancellor-Winters launch party.

Since then, the two cousins have been at odds. Nate loses it on Devon, reminding him that the doc doesn’t need supervision.

Amanda (Mishael Morgan) walks in to witness the tense exchange, asking if everything is okay.

A new taking down Diane meeting

It’s another meeting of the minds when Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), Ashley (Eileen Davidson), and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) meet at the Grand Phoenix to plot their Diane demise.

Unfortunately, the ladies are having a hard time digging up dirt on Diane from her time in Los Angeles. Nikki fills Ashley in on that challenge. Then Phyllis revealed the next phase of their plan.

The ladies need to find some dirt on Diane from her recent time in Genoa City.

Chance and Kevin chat

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Chance (Conner Floyd) is determined to get to the bottom of what really happened the night Ashland died.

Of all people, Kevin (Greg Rikaart) becomes the person Chance talks to about the case. Chance reveals there’s more to the Ashland story, and it’s a lot more complicated than he initially thought.

There’s no question that Kevin and Chance working together is an interesting twist, especially since Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Victor (Eric Braeden) are involved. This story’s far from over.

Ashland may no longer be around, but the Locke-Ness monster is still wreaking havoc in Genoa City.

So many juicy moments coming up on Y&R. Be sure to tune in daily so not a second of the entertainment is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.