The Young and the Restless spoilers: Jordan’s Claire clue, Ashley gets flirty, and a drunken Nikki disaster

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal things are out of control in Genoa City.

May sweeps are coming in strong for the hit CBS soap despite a sense of more of the same on the show.

There’s a ripple effect in the Newman family following Jordan (Colleen Zenk) kidnapping Harrison (Redding Munsell) and Claire (Hayley Erin) still being MIA.

Thanks to the latest preview video for Y&R, fans get an idea of what that means, especially for a guilt-ridden Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and her alters also remain at the forefront of things.

The newest alter, Belle, is up to no good and is playing games that might land Ashley in trouble.

Ashley’s alter Belle channels her flirty side

This week, we learned that Belle plans to make Ashley forget Tucker (Trevor St. John) by finding her someone else to date. Enter Dr. Alan Laurent (Christopher Cousins), one of Ashley’s friends from Paris.

Although Traci (Beth Maitland) thinks Dr. Alan will significantly help her sister, Belle has other plans. In the video, Dr. Alan reminds Ashley they are friends, but Belle makes a comment about an agenda.

Oh yes, Belle brings out all her flirty Southern Belle manners to put the moves on the doctor.

Victoria has hope, and Nikki loses hope

Meanwhile, Cole (J. Eddie Peck) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) head to the hotel room where Jordan kept Harrison. They find a doll, which Cole soon realizes has something inside of it.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victoria makes a shocking discovery. It sure seems like the doll is the discovery with a clue leading to something about Claire.

A flip of the scene shows a beyond-drunk Nikki at the GAC, standing against a door as Jack (Peter Bergman) threatens to bust it in. Nikki’s completely disheveled and falling apart, but not as bad as the room.

When Jack enters, we see that Nikki has destroyed the hotel room, and she doesn’t care at all. Jack, of course, is in disbelief, asking her what happened, which honestly seems pretty clear to us.

Y&R spoilers said Nikki spiraled, but she certainly takes things to a whole new level based on the preview.

Be sure to tune in daily to find out if Victoria and Cole learn something about Claire, if Dr. Alan sees through Belle’s games, and what goes down next with Nikki and Jack.

In other Y&R news, actress Marla Adams, who played Dina Abbott Mergeron on the show, passed away, and you can read all about it here.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.