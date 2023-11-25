The Young and the Restless spoilers: Jordan poisons the Newmans and Nikki gets a clue

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal November sweeps are going out with a bang.

In true Y&R fashion, the hit CBS soap has saved the best for last and will leave fans talking long after sweeps month has ended.

While there are many reasons for that, the pivotal one has to do with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) being kidnapped by Claire (Hayley Erin) and Jordan (Colleen Zenk).

The Young and the Restless has set the stage to rewrite history and revisit some of Nikki’s toughest times.

Nikki falling off the wagon will have lasting repercussions but nothing like what Jordan has in store for the rest of the Newman family.

The latest preview video for Y&R reveals more about that and gives a glimpse at the truly evil side of Jordan.

Nikki finally sees who’s holding her hostage

In the footage, Nikki is clearly feeling the effects of all the alcohol and is struggling. That’s when Jordan makes her presence known, with Nikki asking if she did this to her.

Jordan doesn’t miss a beat, putting the blame back on Nikki. Let’s just say the sinister side of Jordan, which fans knew she had, comes out in droves.

“No, Nikki Newman. You did this to yourself,” Jordan spats back.

There’s no question Nikki is out of it, so she may not even remember this interaction. However, her kids and Victor (Eric Braeden) will certainly remember what Jordan has in store for them.

Jordan has news for Victoria, Nick, and Victor

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Jordan puts her master plan for Victor, Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Nick (Joshua Morrow) in motion. When Victor demands to see his wife, Jordan makes it clear he isn’t the one calling the shots.

Jordan informs Victor the situation is serious, like a heart attack, which Nick, Victor, and Victoria will soon have because she has poisoned them. Claire looks on unphased as Jordan informs the group the water they drank was tainted.

‘It’s going to be my utmost pleasure to stand here and watch you die,” Jordan states.

Although Nick and Victor look concerned, Y&R fans shouldn’t be because there’s no way the three Newman family members will die. This simply is part of Jordan’s scheme to seek revenge, and hopefully, we get more answers about why she hates them so much soon.

The return of Cole (J. Eddie Peck) has the rumor mill running wild that Claire is his daughter with Victoria, whom they thought died all those years ago.

Be sure to tune in daily to find out if there is any truth to that rumor.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.