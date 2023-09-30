The Young and the Restless spoilers: Jill wants answers, Nikki’s new hire, and Tucker on the warpath

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that new faces and old feuds are the name of the game in Genoa City.

It’s been full steam ahead for Y&R for the past few weeks, with twists and turns fans never saw coming.

Gone are the snoozefest storylines that took over the show all summer long.

In their place are entertaining storylines that have brought back some fan favorites to the daytime drama.

The latest preview video hints at some don’t miss moments ahead on the CBS soap.

This includes the highly anticipated return of a former Y&R star and General Hospital alum.

Feuds are taking over Genoa City

This week, Mamie (Veronica Redd) resurfaced with an agenda that had nothing to do with her spending time with Traci (Beth Maitland) and Jack (Peter Bergman). Instead, her return is all about setting a score with her old nemesis, Jill (Jess Walton).

In the video footage, Jill arrives at the jazz club to find Devon (Bryton James), Abby (Melissa Ordway), Nate (Sean Dominic), and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) spending time with Mamie. Jill demands answers as she puts two and two together about recent events involving Chancellor-Winters.

Meanwhile, Jack and Billy (Jason Thompson) continue to figure out a way to stop Tucker’s (Trevor St. John) plan to take over Jabot. Hot on the heels of Billy’s meeting with Tucker, Jack is hopeful that was enough to stop Tucker.

However, if that’s not the case, and it likely won’t be because it’s Tucker, Billy and Jack are prepared to use Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) as their secret weapon.

Over at Society, Tucker has a few words for Adam (Mark Grossman). The Newman heir becomes the latest on Tucker’s long list of enemies.

Yes, Adam giving the evidence about Tucker to Jack put Adam on the hit list. Not that Adam seems affected by Tucker at all in the preview footage.

Nikki interviews Claire Grace

The Young and the Restless spoilers teased that Hayley Erin will debut as Claire Grace next week on the show. Well, the promo video has given Y&R fans a first look at Hayley in her new role.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) brings Audra (Zuleyka Silver) to interview her new potential assistant, Claire. While Audra looks uncomfortable, Claire doesn’t hold back, showing her excitement about working for Nikki and the job itself.

How will Claire shake things up at Newman Media and in Genoa City?

The answer to that question and more are coming up on the hit CBS daytime drama!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.