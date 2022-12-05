The Young and the Restless spoilers: Jeremy Stark’s arrival sends Genoa City into chaos

Jeremy is shaking things up on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease the November sweeps may be over, but the drama in Genoa City’s still going strong.

As the year begins to wind down, Y&R’s proving that it has no plans to sleep through the next few weeks.

Diane’s (Susan Walters) past has finally caught up to her in the form of Jeremy Stark (James Hyde), thanks to Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and her meddling ways.

There’s no question that Ashley (Eileen Davidson), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and Phyllis have been plotting for Diane to leave town.

This latest move certainly pushes their agenda in that direction, but things just might backfire.

The latest preview video for the hit daytime drama shows just how the threat of Jeremy rocks Genoa City.

Diane panics

The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Diane plans to leave town after Jeremy corners her. In a new promo video for the CBS show, Diane freaks out, setting the stage for her to plot her escape.

Jack (Peter Bergman) is there as Diane panics while also blaming Phyllis, Ashley, and Nikki for putting their family in danger.

That’s just the beginning of who discovers what Nikki, Ashley, and Phyllis did. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) has a chat with Nikki at Crimson Lights that puts her in the know about the whole Jeremy ordeal.

Another preview video for the hit soap opera showed Summer (Allison Lanier) raging at Phyllis over her part in putting a target on everyone in the Abbott family.

Victor and Jack are clued into the threat of Jeremy

It won’t take long for Jeremy to learn not to mess with the Newman family. Victor (Eric Braeden) acknowledges that Jeremy is a threat, which means the mustache intends to ensure his family’s safety.

Summer isn’t the only one reading Phyllis the riot act either. Jack wastes no time putting his ex on blast for her behavior. In a don’t-miss moment, angry Jack unleashes his fury at Phyllis, letting her know she will pay if anyone in his family is hurt or in danger.

What does Jeremy really want with Diane? How will Phyllis, Nikki, and Ashley deal with the aftermath of their actions, especially as it tears the Abbott family apart? What will Victor and Jack do to protect their loved ones from the threat of Jeremy?

Those questions and more will be answered this week on the hit CBS daytime drama, so tune in daily!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.