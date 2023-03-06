The Young and the Restless spoilers: Jack’s left speechless after proposing to Diane

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal things are moving quickly for one Genoa City couple that no one supports.

Things between Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane (Susan Walters) have been heating up for weeks now.

Jack has ignored advice and warnings from loved ones, especially Ashely (Eileen Davidson), to move full steam ahead with his romance with Diane.

The relationship has only gotten stronger as the two hide out to protect Diane from Jeremy (James Hyde).

Thanks to the latest promo for Y&R, fans learn that this week, Jack proves he’s all in with his lady love.

However, in true soap opera fashion, the romantic moment doesn’t go as planned.

Jack proposes to Diane

It was only a matter of time before Jack put a ring on it with Diane. They haven’t been together very long, but their history speaks volumes.

The Abbott heir has fallen hook, line, and sinker for Diane, which prompts him to get down on one knee. Jack pulls out the ring and asks Diane if she will marry him.

There’s no question he’s as giddy as a schoolboy. Unfortunately for Jack, the happiness doesn’t last.

Diane turns down Jack’s marriage proposal

Although a bit taken aback by Jack’s proposal, Diane admits that nothing would make her happier than to be his wife. Diane drops a bombshell when it seems like these two will soon be engaged.

Instead of saying yes, Diane tells Jack she can’t be his wife. The look on her face changes from joy to sadness in an instant.

As for why she can’t, fans will have to tune in to find out why. Odds are, though, it has to do with the danger involving Jeremy and his desire to seek revenge on them.

Jeremy certainly poses a threat to Diane and Jack, and he’s pulling out all the stops to ensure they pay. The Young and the Restless spoilers teased that Jeremy becomes more determined to get Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) to join forces with him for revenge.

Another preview video for the hit CBS soap opera shows Jeremy manipulating Phyllis into thinking long and hard about teaming up with him. Jeremy takes advantage of an unraveling Phyllis, which usually means she won’t make the best decisions.

It’s going to be an interesting week on Y&R, that’s for sure. Keep tuning in to find out why Diane’s reluctant to marry Jack and if he can somehow change her mind.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.