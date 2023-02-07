The Young and the Restless spoilers: Jack wants answers and Adam learns the truth

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease a war is brewing between two of Genoa City’s core families thanks to one man who, for once, did nothing wrong.

February sweeps are here, and Y&R’s offering up one storyline that’s about to reignite an old feud, giving fans a little nostalgia.

It’s father against son this time around, with two frenemies getting ready to face off over their children, with a little twist, of course.

Jack (Peter Bergman) is furious to discover Kyle (Michael Mealor) has been scheming with Victor (Eric Braeden) to get Adam (Mark Grossman) out of Jabot.

A previous promo video for the hit CBS soap opera had Jack calling out Kyle for his plotting with the mustache.

The latest preview footage for the daytime drama teases a much more heated argument between father and son, which leads to a twist that has Victor determined more than ever to fulfill his plan.

Jack lays into Kyle

The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Victor and Jack are headed for a showdown. Thanks to the newest promo video, Y&R fans are getting a taste of the fact that neither one of these men is going to back down.

At Jabot, Jack unleashes his anger on Kyle for teaming up with Victor. Kyle, though, doesn’t take his father’s yelling lightly and fights back by expressing exactly how Kyle feels about Adam working for his family’s company.

It’s no secret Kyle doesn’t think Adam belongs at Jabot, and he says just that to his father. Little do they know, Adam’s listening at the door.

Things come to a head as Jack demands to know what his old nemesis, the mustache, plans to do next to sabotage Adam.

Victor steps up his game

The video then flips to Victor asking someone if they have ever known him to back down. One could assume that will be part of his clashing with Jack. Then again, it could be Adam confronting his father yet again.

Tension has been mounting between Victor and Jack ever since Diane (Susan Walters) returned and Jack hired Adam. It sure seems like the writers are preparing to turn these friends back into foes pitting the Abbotts against the Newmans again.

Who will win this round between Jack and Victor? What will Adam’s move in all this drama be? Will Kyle get in deeper with Victor despite his father?

Those questions and more will be answered this week on the hit soap opera.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.