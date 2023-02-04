The Young and the Restless spoilers: Jack calls out Kyle, Adam and Billy spar, and Sally makes a choice

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that the hit CBS soap opera is shaking things up as February sweeps are in full swing.

Things have been slow-moving on Y&R for the past few weeks.

However, fans will begin to see movement as secrets are exposed, fights are looming, and war is on the horizon for two families.

Yes, things in Genoa City are chaotic at best.

Lines are being crossed as secrets are exposed, and real feelings come to light that will once again test family bonds.

The latest preview video for the hit daytime drama reveals what fans can expect as the tides shift on the show and the drama ramps up.

Victor and Jack chat with their kids

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Jack (Peter Bergman) and Victor (Eric Braeden) face off with each other. However, they also have some words with their children.

Victor is dead set on getting Adam (Mark Grossman) to return to work at Newman Enterprises. The mustache tries to convince Victoria (Amelia Heinle) that Adam will be an asset, but her face says she’s not on the same page as her father.

Over at Jabot, Jack gives Kyle (Michael Mealor) an earful for lying to him. Y&R fans know Jack learned the part Kyle played in helping Victor try to oust Adam from Jabot, and Jack’s ready to have it out with his son.

Chelsea’s two men and Sally’s baby problem

Once again, Adam and Billy (Jason Thompson) are arguing over Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). Adam has thoughts regarding Chelsea having dinner with Billy.

The writers have been teasing a Billy and Chelsea pairing for months, but now it appears this may turn into a love triangle. Adam has been very jealous of Billy lately, hinting his feelings for Chelsea may have returned.

Then again, one has to wonder if Adam’s jealousy has anything to do with Chelsea and is really about his hatred of Billy.

After coming clean with Nick (Joshua Morrow) that the baby might not be his, Sally (Courtney Hope) breaks it to Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) that she has scheduled a paternity test.

All bets are on the paternity test being tampered with, and Chloe will be the one doing the tampering. Chloe has made it crystal clear she wants Sally with Nick, not Adam.

Y&R is due for a paternity test switch storyline. It’s been a while since the show did one.

Wowza so much to look forward to on the hit daytime drama. Who’s ready?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.