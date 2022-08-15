The Young and the Restless spoilers: Jack and Diane dance around romance

Will Jack really give Diane a second chance on Y&R? Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the hit CBS soap opera tease a romance just might be rekindled.

If these former loves reunite, many Genoa City faces will explode at the sight of them together.

While the women in town, like Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), and Ashley (Eileen Davidson), want Diane (Susan Walters) gone, the men like Jack (Peter Bergman) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) are fine having her around.

There’s no question Diane has a way with the men in her life. Despite abandoning Kyle (Michael Mealor) as a child, he’s been more than willing to give his mom a second chance.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Diane and Jack’s friendship deepens after she makes him a promise.

A new Y&R promo video has revealed they may very well cross the line from friendship to romance.

Jack wants the truth

In the video, Jack puts it all on the line asking Diane what she wants as they have a heart-to-heart at the Abbott mansion. It should come as no surprise to Y&R fans that what Diane wants is Jack.

Diane puts it all on the line to make it crystal clear to Jack that she wants more than friendship. Her feelings go much deeper than from him than that, again, not surprising.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

What is shocking, though, is Jack’s response that he has more than friendship feelings for Diane too.

Diane and Jack share a kiss

After Diane puts on her biggest smile, calling it all a daydream, she doesn’t want it to end. Jack has no problems keeping in the fantasy moment, letting Diane know it doesn’t have to end.

These two cross a line that can’t be undone with a long-awaited steamy kiss. Yes, it seems like Jack and Diane will take things from platonic to romantic once again.

It could be a fleeting moment, but chances are the writers are gearing up for this pairing. Not only will Jack’s family, like Ashely and Traci (Beth Maitland) for one, but Phyllis and Nikki will lose their minds.

The former flames in Jack’s life will have a lot to say about his new leading lady.

One Y&R preview video features Nikki and Phyllis meeting with an investigative reporter Talia Morgan (Natalie Morales) to dish a juicy Diane story.

Will Jack and Diane really give romance a second chance?

That question and more will be answered this week on the hit CBS soap opera.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.