The Young and the Restless spoilers: Jack and Diane are the toast of the town

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that a vow renewal celebrates a couple that not everyone thinks is the real deal.

Last week ended with people gathering to watch Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane (Susan Walters) get married.

Well, they are already married, but they initially wed privately, and now they want to celebrate their love.

There’s no question that many people of Genoa City question Diane and Jack’s relationship.

However, the couple is determined to prove the haters wrong.

The latest Y&R preview video teases its smiles all around for Jack and Diane’s wedding celebration.

Kyle marries his parents

In the footage is a voiceover of Kyle (Michael Mealor) officiating his parent’s vow renewal while Jack and Diane dance alone at the end of the festivities. A flip of the scene takes Y&R viewers to the ceremony with Kyle talking about celebrating the happy couple.

Summer (Allison Lanier) and Mamie (Veronica Redd) watch from seated tables as Diane breaks down crying over her love for Jack. Diane gives him props for showing her what it means to be a partner.

When it is Jack’s turn to speak his vows, he lets Diane and everyone else watching know his heart belongs to her forever.

Cheers to Jack and Diane

The vows have Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Devon (Bryton James) feeling all the love feels. They exchange happy glances at each other during the ceremony.

Later, Traci (Beth Maitland) gives a toast to his brother and his wife. The video footage ends with Jack, Diane, Billy (Jason Thompson), Summer, and Abby seen raising a glass to the happy couple.

It’s not all about celebrating Diane and Jack this week on the hit CBS soap opera.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that there’s a whole lot of unhappiness going down, too. Nick (Joshua Morrow) reevaluates his relationship with Sally (Courtney Hope), while the Newman family comes together out of concern for Victor’s (Eric Braeden) health.

A previous promo video for Y&R also revealed that confrontation is the name of the game this week. Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) puts Danny (Michael Damian) in the hot seat over his feelings for Christine (Lauralee Bell).

Plus, Devon wants answers from Tucker (Trevor St. John) about his connection to Mamie.

November sweeps are coming, and the hit daytime drama is pulling out all the stops for a month filled with twists and turns.

Who’s ready for a must-see drama on Y&R this week?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.