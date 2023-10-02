The Young and the Restless spoilers: Is this the end for Nick and Sally?

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease it could be the end of the road for Sally (Courtney Hope) and Nick (Joshua Morrow).

Since Adam (Mark Grossman) kissed Sally, she’s been fighting her feelings for her old flame.

There is a connection between Sally and Adam that she can no longer deny.

However, Sally still keeps pushing to make her relationship with Nick work.

All of that is in jeopardy this week when Sally comes clean with Nick about her kiss with Adam.

The latest preview video for Y&R teases it could be what pushes Nick to his breaking point.

Sally confesses her kiss with Adam to Nick.

A clip of Sally and Adam’s passionate kiss kicks off the footage before flipping to Nick and Sally at Chancellor Park. Sally is unable to keep her secret anymore, so she blurts out that Adam kissed her.

Of course, the news angers Nick, but he raises a question that proves he senses there is more to Sally’s story. Nick demands to know how Sally is feeling after the kiss with Adam.

This is when Sally puts everything on the line to be honest with Nick. The fiery redhead admits her reaction was mixed.

Nick gets even more upset as he confronts her about still being in love with his brother.

Is this the end of Nick and Sally on Y&R?

Before Sally can answer, the video flips to a later conversation between them. Back at her hotel room, Nick reveals that he’s at his breaking point with everything.

The news freaks out Sally, who wants reassurance that they will be okay. Unfortunately for her, Nick isn’t so sure that is the case.

In true soap opera fashion, the preview video ends there, leaving Y&R fans to wonder what Nick decides to do about his relationship with Sally.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nick turns to Sharon (Sharon Case) while Sally remains torn between the two men in her life.

Be sure to tune in daily to find out if Nick and Sally call it quits on the hit CBS soap.

That’s not all going down on the daytime drama this week, either.

A previous promo video for the Y&R reveals that Adam lands on Tucker’s (Trevor St. John) bad side, and Hayley Erin makes her debut as Claire Grace, a potential new hire for Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.