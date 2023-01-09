The Young and the Restless spoilers: Is it really the end for Lily and Billy?

Lily is faced with a tough decision on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease another Genoa City couple is headed for heartbreak this week on the hit CBS soap opera.

It seems the trend for Y&R has been shaking things up in the romance department.

The writers appear to have several couples calling it quits while making it crystal clear new couples are on the horizon.

One of the couples that have been on the rocks for months now is Billy (Jason Thompson) and Lily (Christel Khalil).

Their therapy session wasn’t a huge success and left Lily ready to face the truth about their relationship.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The latest promo video for the daytime drama reveals that these two have a challenging conversation about their future.

Billy doesn’t want to give up

Despite he and Lily not being on the same page for weeks now, Billy isn’t ready to give up on their relationship. In the new video footage, Billy informs Lily that he doesn’t want to stop fighting for them.

Always the fighter, Billy reminds Lily just how much they love each other. As Billy makes his plea and reminisces about their deep feelings for each other, several flashbacks to happier times with the couple are shown.

Lily isn’t questioning their love for each other. She agrees they have a deep love, but that love doesn’t stop them from drifting apart.

Will Lily keep fighting for Billy?

After more flashbacks, Billy makes his intentions known: he doesn’t want to walk away from their love. Then he puts Lily on the spot, asking if she does.

In true soap opera fashion preview video ends there, leaving Y&R fans hanging in the balance.

However, a previous promo video for the soap opera has Billy telling Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) it’s over between him and Lily. Now that could have happened before Billy makes his last-ditch effort to keep Lily in his life.

The writing is definitely on the wall for Lily and Billy, so let’s hope the writers don’t keep dragging out their breakup any longer.

Unfortunately for Lily, her relationship drama with Billy isn’t her only problem or challenge this week. Devon (Bryton James) and Lily have been butting heads over taking Chancellor-Winters public.

The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed things go from bad to worse this week as Devon stuns Lily with his allegations about Audra (Zuleyka Silver).

Will Lily call it quits with Billy or give their romance one last try?

That question and more will be answered this week on the hit daytime drama!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.