The Young and the Restless spoilers: Holiday fun in Genoa City

The love is in the air this holiday season on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease it’s all about the holidays in Genoa City as the year winds downs.

There are only two weeks left in 2022, with this week focusing on the Christmas season.

It appears that the good portion of the drama, backstabbing, and chaos will be put aside at least for an episode or two to enjoy this magical time of year.

In true soap opera fashion, though, it won’t be all smiles and joy.

A previous promo video for Y&R showed that Victor (Eric Braeden) reflected on his strained relationship with Adam (Mark Grossman).

The latest preview video for the hit CBS soap opera shows all the good times fans are in store for this week.

Family time this holiday season

Kicking off the new video are Summer (Allison Lanier), Diane (Susan Walters), and Harrison (Kellen Enriquez) enjoying a little Christmas tree decorating time at the cabin. Kyle (Michael Mealor) looks on with a smile as he relishes in this happy moment.

The Young and the Restless spoilers teased that Diane goes missing while Kyle and Summer are at the cabin. So either that happens after this, or Diane was simply just out for a minute. All bets are on Jeremy (James Hyde) doing something to put a damper on the Abbott family’s Christmas.

In Genoa City, Sharon (Sharon Case) laughs as Noah (Rory Gibson) gets wrapped in tinsel. It’s a laugh Sharon needs as she embarks on her first holiday season without Rey (Jordi Vilasuso).

It’s a happy family reunion for Daniel (Michael Graziadei), who gets a surprise visit from his dad Danny (Michael Damian).

Love is in the air

There are plenty of romantic moments to go around during the holiday season too. Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sally (Courtney Hope) cuddle under a blanket as they watch it snow. They take their relationship to the next level, and hanging out for the holidays is part of that.

Meanwhile, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) share a loving moment while they help decorate Society. At the Newman Ranch, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor share a Christmas kiss in front of their tree.

Later, Nick, Sharon, Noah, Maria, and Tessa all gather for a holiday toast to celebrate the season and spend this epical time of year together.

It’s a whole week of episodes of the hit CBS daytime drama, so be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the excitement is missed!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.