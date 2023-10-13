The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Victor’s test, Sally can’t quit Adam, and Jill plays dirty

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the hit CBS soap tease the show is heating up ahead of November sweeps.

A lot is happening in Genoa City, with secret alliances, family frustration, and love triangles taking center stage.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) dumped Sally (Courtney Hope) this week, putting a twist on the love triangle between her and the Newman brothers.

Next week, Sally finally admits to Adam (Mark Grossman) that she still has feelings for him, even though she doesn’t want to.

However, Adam doesn’t have the response Sally expected. Instead, he does something very out of character for him.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

Sally isn’t the only issue the Newman brothers have to deal with, as Victor’s (Eric Braeden) behavior has the family on high alert.

What is up with Victor?

The Newman family has concerns about Victor’s recent behavior. Although Victor reassured Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) that he is simply doing this to find out which one of his children will stab him in the back, she isn’t so sure.

Victor takes his trust issues to a new level when he tests Nick, which leads him to have a heartfelt talk with Nikki and Victoria (Amelia Heinle). The three of them fear Victor is fading fast.

What they don’t know is that Victor’s just getting started after all his family’s concerns, he accelerates his master plan. The mustache gears up to take on an enemy, and it just might be the last person Y&R fans would think Victor would go against.

The Abbott family versus Tucker

Nothing brings the Abbott brothers together like a common enemy. Right now, that person is Tucker (Trevor St. John).

Jack (Peter Bergman) and Billy (Jason Thompson) set a trap for him without knowing Tucker has an ace up his sleeve.

The Young and the Restless fans know that Tucker has Audra (Zuleyka Silver) working Kyle (Michael Mealor) to use him against the Abbotts. Audra does just that by hitting the sheets with Kyle and sharing a business proposition with him.

Meanwhile, Diane (Susan Walters) crosses a line, hoping to get Kyle to return to Jabot. The move causes issues with Jack, who gets some words of wisdom from Traci (Beth Maitland).

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) continues to be caught between Jack and Tucker. In an attempt to break free, Phyllis makes a very risky decision that could land her in prison.

Mamie and Daniel’s secrets

Ever since Mamie (Veronica Redd) revealed she bought into Chancellor-Winters, Jill (Jess Walton), Lily (Christel Khalil), and Devon (Bryton James) have more questions than answers. Next week, Jill searches for dirt to use against Mamie.

Over with Devon, he puts Nate (Sean Dominic) in the hot seat. However, Mamie has Nate’s back, helping her nephew even if he doesn’t want it.

Along with dealing with Mamie, Lily is dealt another blow when she learns that Heather (Vail Bloom) is moving to Genoa City. Daniel (Michael Graziadei) proves his love for Lily by asking her to move in with him, which catches her off-guard.

Wow, so much going down on the CBS soap! Who’s ready for another don’t miss week?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.