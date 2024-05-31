The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Victor’s payback, jealous Sally, and Ashley gets a clue

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease that fans are finally getting some answers.

May sweeps are done, and we have to say the month didn’t pack the punch that sweeps usually bring.

However, it seems Y&R is making up for that now with movement on several storylines next week.

One of them is Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and her alters, which The Young and the Restless viewers have been ready to have end for some time.

A new storyline appears to be emerging, too, and it will undoubtedly have Y&R fans buzzing.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Let’s see what is happening in Genoa City next week.

Secrets come to light in Paris

Since Alan (Christopher Cousins) came onto the scene to help Ashley, we knew there was so much more to his story. This week, we learned that Alan has a twin brother, who, of course, is evil.

Alan will reveal his latest theory regarding Ashley’s alters to her and Traci (Beth Maitland), spilling how his brother is involved. The shocking secret leads to a very unexpected twist to the Paris trip that fans never saw coming.

All signs point to an episode devoted to the events leading to Ashley’s mental break with a breakthrough. Things with Ashley won’t be wrapped up before the week ends, but at least things are headed in that direction.

Victor and Tucker up their games

Elsewhere in Paris, Tucker (Trevor St. John) is fed up with Audra (Zuleyka Silver), and the feeling is mutual. Audra stands her ground personally and professionally as these two continue to play cat and mouse.

When Tucker takes matters into his own hands, we wonder if he’s hurting Audra or helping Ashley.

Back in Genoa City, Victor (Eric Braeden) isn’t done with payback against Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Cole (J. Eddie Peck) for their part in the Jordan (Colleen Zenk) fiasco. This week, Victor fired Michael as his lawyer.

Cole must face the music next week as the mustache wants answers. Victor isn’t about to let Cole off the hook, so expect a big clash between the two men.

Other Y&R tidbits

When Victor isn’t getting revenge, he shifts his focus to Adam (Mark Grossman). The situation with Connor (Judah Mackey) has Victor worried about his son.

Fearing for their son continues to bring Adam and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) closer together, and it doesn’t go unnoticed by Sally (Courtney Hope). The fiery redhead interrupts a moment between the exes that gets her jealous side riled up.

Speaking of Sally, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) tries to mend their friendship after their recent work rift.

Over at Chancellor-Winters, Lily (Christel Khalil) is fed up with Billy (Jason Thompson), and she lets him know it, while Mamie (Veronica Redd) won’t back down from Nate (Sean Dominic).

Who’s ready for another entertaining week on the hit CBS daytime drama?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.