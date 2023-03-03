The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Victor’s new deal, Summer warns Sally, and conflicted Lily

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease news travels fast in Genoa City.

February sweeps didn’t bring the usual jaw-dropping moments expected from a sweeps month.

In fact, it was a bit of a snoozefest with a lot more of the same on the show.

However, as Y&R gears up to celebrate the show’s 50th anniversary this spring, the pace has begun to pick up.

Next week storylines continue to move along as Sally’s (Courtney Hope) baby news spreads, and Victor’s (Eric Braeden) determination prevails.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Plus, new schemes are formed, new alliances emerge, and personal struggles are taken to a whole new level on The Young and the Restless.

Summer reels from Sally’s pregnancy news

Now that Sally knows Adam (Mark Grossman) is the father of her child, she’s ready to share her baby news. Summer (Allison Lanier) learns about the baby and immediately threatens Sally.

The baby news sends Summer on the warpath to protect Nick (Joshua Morrow) from getting hurt. Summer won’t back down even though Sally’s pregnant and has blood pressure issues.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) will team up with Summer to put a plan in motion to get Nick away from Sally. In true soap opera fashion, things won’t go as planned.

It sounds like Y&R may be gearing up for Sally to have a miscarriage, with the blame being put on Nikki and Summer for causing Sally stress.

Victor is a busy man

Never one to sit by and watch things happen, Victor makes more waves next week. Victor will get involved in the Sally drama too, but his main focus will be on acquiring McCall Unlimited from Tucker (Trevor St. John).

Before the week is over, Victor strikes a deal with someone to score the mustache another win. As for what kind of deal and who Victor makes it with, that remains to be seen.

However, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) did come up with a plan to have Nate (Sean Dominic) persuade Devon (Bryton James) not to take Tucker’s offer. Perhaps Victor ends up speaking with Devon, and they cut a deal.

Speaking of Nate, he will once again cross a line and step outside the boundaries he set for himself. The only question is, does this have to do with Elena (Brytni Sarpy) or Nate’s attempt to reconcile his fighting cousins?

Other Y&R tidbits

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Lily (Christel Khalil) struggles as she finds herself in an unexpected predicament. Lily certainly has a lot on her plate with the looming court battle with Devon and helping Daniel (Michael Graziadei) launch his gaming platform.

Daniel did bring Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) on board to help with his gaming platform. That could be another point of conflict for Lily, who seems riddled with stress and worry lately.

All of this, plus Jeremy (James Hyde) uses Phyllis’ (Michelle Stafford) troubles in another attempt to persuade her to join forces with him. Considering her state of mind lately and how Jack (Peter Bergman), Daniel, and Summer treat Phyllis, Jeremy’s latest move might be enough to convince her to team up with the villain.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.