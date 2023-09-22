The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Victor’s bombshell, Jack and Billy clash and two big returns

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease the gloves are off in Genoa City.

Retaliation, surprise visits, betrayal, and shocking moves are the name of the game on Y&R these days.

The daytime drama is gearing up for November sweeps, and it shows with several storylines ramping up.

That includes the return of two fan favorites next week.

Danny (Michael Damian) and Mamie (Veronica Redd) are back, and they each have shocking agendas.

Family drama continues to be front and center, too, with a new sibling rivalry heating up.

Jack and Billy at odds

After finally ending his war with Ashley (Eileen Davidson), Jack (Peter Bergman) finds himself at odds with Billy (Jason Thompson). This week, Billy crossed a line with Jack by meeting with Devon (Bryton James) about Tucker (Trevor St. John).

Next week, Jack discovers deception at Jabot, taking his suspicions about Billy to a new level. Billy is forced to defend himself, causing another epic fight between the brothers.

Little do they know, this is all part of Tucker’s retaliation plan, and they are playing right into his hand.

Danny and Mamie return

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) finds herself crossing the line again thanks to aligning herself with Tucker.

Luckily, she gets a visit from Danny that has her rethinking her decision, but it just might be too late. Danny’s sticking around town for a while, so The Young and the Restless fans can expect a big storyline involving him.

Speaking of big storylines, Mamie returns to Genoa City too, and it’s not just to visit the Abbott family. Mamie informs Jack and Traci (Beth Maitland) that she has another important reason for being in town.

Could Mamie be the new investor in Chancellor-Winters, putting her in business with her sworn enemy Jill (Jess Walton)?

Victor’s next move

Over with the Newman family, Victor (Eric Braeden) gives Adam (Mark Grossman) what he wants, to start at the bottom and work his way up. Victor assigns Adam to be Nate’s (Sean Dominic) assistant in another ruthless yet hilarious move by the mustache.

After a stern warning from her father, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) tries to make a deal with Nick (Joshua Morrow) to go against Victor. Meanwhile, the fighting between Victor and Victoria leaves Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) worried about the state of her family.

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Audra (Zuleyka Silver) spills a secret and Diane (Susan Walters) makes a jaw-dropping discovery. Plus, Phyllis holds her own against Jack in yet another sparing match.

Oh, what a week it’s going to be on the CBS soap! Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.