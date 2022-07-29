The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Victoria needs Billy, Devon battles Nate, and Phyllis plots

Devon will push Nate too far on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease its more of the same with a shocking twist.

There’s no question Genoa City has been one intense place the past few weeks. It is about to get worse for one family, and this time it’s not the Newmans.

Diane (Susan Walters) remains front and center on the show. Ashland (Robert Newman) may be gone for now, but the fallout of what went down at Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) house is a pivotal plot too.

It won’t be all about Ashland and Diane anymore as Y&R ramps up a couple of other storylines.

One of those storylines involves Sally (Courtney Hope) moving past Adam (Mark Grossman). She will focus all her attention on Newman Media with a bit of help from her new pal Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson).

A recent encounter between Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sally has some fans of the hit CBS soap opera speculating a new couple could be in the works giving Sally something else to focus on too.

Devon and Nate clash

For weeks now, Devon (Bryton James) and Nate (Sean Dominic) have been butting heads. They have different visions for the newly merged Chancellor-Winters.

When Devon pushes Nate to his breaking point next week, sending the good doctor into a rage. The two cousins face off, leaving the battle lines drawn with Lily (Christel Khalil) caught in the middle.

Imani (Leigh-Ann Rose) uses Nate’s situation to her advantage, especially since Elena (Brytni Sarpy).

The fallout of Ashland’s demise

Victor (Eric Braeden) continues to protect Nick and Victoria after that fateful night with Ashland. The mustache makes some sketchy moves to ensure the truth doesn’t come out.

Things become challenging for Victor thanks to Chance’s (Conner Floyd) persistence in uncovering what really happened. Victor must navigate his son-in-law without adding any further suspicion to the case.

Over with Victoria, she turns to Billy (Jason Thompson) to help her deal with all the Ashland drama. Billy learns what occurred when Ashland was at her house, bringing the exes closer together.

Nick struggles to move past the Ashland incident. Lucky for him, Nick is put in a situation where he needs to do a little schmoozing and charming, putting his attention elsewhere for a minute.

A threat against Diane

Despite what’s going on with her family, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) makes time to scheme with Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) to take down Diane.

Their plan hinges on Summer (Allison Lanier) convincing Kyle (Michael Mealor) to give Phyllis a job at Marchetti. It will take some convincing, though.

Kyle is no dummy and has to know there is more to the story than what Phyllis is telling Summer.

Oh, what a week it will be on the hit daytime drama! Who’s ready?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.