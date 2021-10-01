The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Victoria and Ashland’s wedding chaos, Adam helps, and Noah

Victoria has doubts about Ashland as they head to Italy for their wedding. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS daytime drama tease Italian wedding craziness takes over the show.

Several Genoa City residents head to Italy for two weddings that Y&R fans have been waiting months to play out. Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) finally get the happy ending viewers wanted onscreen. Their wedding goes off without a hitch, getting guests ready for the other big Italian bash.

Will Victoria marry Ashland?

Next week will focus heavily on whether Ashland (Richard Burgi) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will get married. They arrive in Tuscany, but things don’t go smoothly at the Newman Palazzo!

Ashland asks Nick (Joshua Morrow) to keep how he went from Bobby DeFranco to the new Ashland Locke a secret. It may be too little too late because Billy (Jason Thompson) learns of Ashland’s criminal past and goes to great lengths to stop the wedding.

Since Billy was uninvited from the wedding courtesy of Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), he will have trouble exposing Ashland. One person standing in Billy’s way is Adam (Mark Grossman), who will disrupt Billy’s plans to protect his new bond with Victoria.

In true Billy boy fashion, he doesn’t back down. Billy puts a new plan in motion that causes chaos in Tuscany, despite Victor’s (Eric Braeden) attempt to shut him down.

Speaking of Victoria, she clashes with her fiance over his many lies. Nikki sees her daughter struggling and urges Victoria to call off the wedding. By the end of the week, Victoria decides if she will marry Ashland or not.

Other Y&R news

Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) is impressed with Sally’s (Courtney Hope) wedding dress design for Victoria. After getting Chloe’s seal of approval, Sally schemes to show Victoria the gown.

When Sally asks Adam to take her to the wedding, he questions her motives. The fiery redhead assures Adam her favor is all about business. She’s not making a play for him.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) struggles with her mental health, especially since Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) halted her baby plans. Tessa is shocked when Mariah plans an unexpected and questionable surprise for her.

In Italy, Nate (Sean Dominic) and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) cover for a friend. All signs point to them doing a special favor for Ashland, who considers Nate his new BFF.

Meanwhile, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) moves to keep her relationship with Devon (Bryton James) spicy. Devon’s attention isn’t solely focused on Amanda, though. As he continues to be Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) rock while Chance (Donny Boaz) remains MIA, Devon and Amanda’s romance will be impacted.

All of this plus, Rory Gibson debuts as Noah Newman. Yes, Nick and Sharon’s (Sharon Case) son is back with a new face.

Who’s ready to see if Ashland and Victoria’s Italian wedding happens?

