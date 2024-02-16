The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Victor goes rogue, Jill’s curveball, and Jordan plays Seth

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease bombs are dropping all over Genoa City.

February sweeps are roaring right along, and Y&R is stepping up its game.

The daytime drama has gone through some twists and turns that have fans talking, and next week is no exception.

Mishael Morgan finally returns as Amanda Sinclair for a brief visit that will have a lasting impact.

She isn’t the only one returning either, as Jill (Jess Walton) pops up too amid that latest Chancellor-Winters drama.

It hasn’t been revealed, but perhaps Lily will show up in a new twist since Christel Khalil’s maternity leave has ended, and she’s back on set.

There’s so much more happening in Genoa City next week, too.

Taking care of Jordan

This week, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) pleaded with Victor (Eric Braeden) to use her to bait Jordan (Colleen Zenk) out of hiding. The more determined Nikki is to move forward with her plan, the more concerned Victor becomes about his wife.

Unfortunately for the Newman family, Victor and Nikki take matters into their own hands. For Nikki, this leads her to fall right into Jordan’s trap.

With some help from Seth (Brian Gaskill), who Jordan plays like a fiddle, Jordan thinks she’s got Nikki right where she wants her.

However, Victor has a master plan to protect Nikki from herself and Jordan. The mustache reveals his scheme, which involves a risky task for Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and, of course, using Claire (Hayley Erin) to trick Jordan.

Ashley and Audra are in trouble

The Young and the Restless viewers can easily see that something isn’t right with Ashley (Eileen Davidson). Next week, Ashley makes a dangerous choice that sends her spiraling.

When Ashley has a change of heart, we can only hope it has to do with her seeking help. All signs point to another mental breakdown for Ashley, just like what she endured years ago.

Audra (Zuleyka Silver) lets her guard down, allowing Tucker (Trevor St. John) to worm his way back into her life and heart. Nate (Sean Dominic) warns Audra about getting involved with Tucker personally and professionally again.

Yes, Audra’s headed for another disappointment with Tucker because some people never learn.

Amanda shakes things up, and more Genoa City chaos

Meanwhile, Amanda has Jill’s back, which will have her facing off with Devon (Bryton James) over the Chancellor-Winter name change. Jill also drops another bombshell on Billy (Jason Thompson) and Devon they never saw coming.

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Adam (Mark Grossman) helps Sally, while Nick (Joshua Morrow) can’t stop thinking about the fiery redhead. Speaking of redheads, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) attempts to mend fences with Danny (Michael Damian).

Plus, Abby (Melissa Ordway) gets a painful reminder of her past, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) fears for Claire, and Adam and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) join forces to help Conner (Judah Mackey) as he continues to struggle at school.

Wow, there is so much going down on Y&R!

Who’s ready for another exciting week of the hit daytime drama?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.