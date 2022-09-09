The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Victor blasts Jack, Nick and Sally heat up, and Nate chaos

Victor and Jack clash on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease an old feud reignites, a new feud explodes, and romance blossoms in Genoa City.

Family drama is at an all-time high on the daytime drama as two siblings plot and two cousins cause a family rift that will change the dynamic forever.

After months of the show focusing solely on taking down Diane (Susan Walters) and the demise of Ashland (Robert Newman), Y&R has shifted gears giving fans some new storylines to talk about.

These new developments are leading to November sweeps when bombshells will be dropped, including a hot love triangle.

Adam (Mark Grossman) notices sparks flying between Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sally (Courtney Hope), and it doesn’t sit well with him.

All hope Adam had for a Sally reconciliation will be burst when Sally and Nick get frisky with each other before the week is over.

It’s just one more thing for the Newman men to fight about.

Victor and Jack clash

Speaking of Newman men fighting, Victor (Eric Braeden) wastes no time accusing Jack (Peter Bergman) of having ulterior movies for hiring Adam at Jabot. Victor has a warning for Jack regarding trying to use Adam against him.

Oh yes, Y&R fans, the legendary feud between Jack and Victor is heating up once again. These two men have a long history that will play into their latest rivalry.

When he’s not battling with Jack, Victor joins Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) in her quest to rid the town of Diane. Meanwhile, Jack has plans for Diane, too, that involve extending an invitation to her.

Perhaps Jack wants Diane to be his date at Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer’s (Allison Lanier) upcoming wedding.

Nate won’t back down

Determined to find his place at Chancellor-Winters, Nate (Sean Dominic) makes another bold move that has Devon (Bryton James) in an uproar again. Nate’s action lead to another intense showdown between the two cousins.

The latest Nate and Devon blow-up has Elena (Brytni Sarpy), especially as Nate continues to be persuaded by Imani’s (Denise Boutte) advice. Elena also loses her patience with Nate being oblivious to Imani wanting him for herself.

The Winters and Newman siblings take action

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nick join forces to team up for a common goal, keeping Adam at bay. The plan has Victoria making a deal with the devil, and she’s fine with it.

Tension mounts between Lily (Christel Khalil) and Devon as they discover their business styles are drastically different. That’s proven more than ever when Lily finds herself in an ethical dilemma.

Oh, what a week it’s going to be on the hit CBS daytime drama!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.