The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Victor and Jack clash, Jordan bombshell, and a Paris twist

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episode of the hit CBS soap tease fans can expect a lot of shocking moments.

February sweeps kick off next week, and Y&R isn’t holding back from bringing the drama.

Romance is on the horizon, too, with new couples forming that won’t make everyone happy.

The aftermath of Daniel (Michael Graziadei) having sex with Heather (Vail Bloom) has him forced to face the music after cheating on Lily (Christel Khalil).

Chance (Conner Floyd) and Summer (Allison Lanier) have an official date that allows him to see a whole new side of her.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

That’s not all going down on The Young and the Restless either, so let’s take a look at what else is happening.

Victor and Jack are at odds

This week, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) finally reached out to Jack (Peter Bergman) for help as she continues to struggle with her drinking. Victor (Eric Braeden) has also vowed to be there for his wife.

Therefore, it should be no surprise to Y&R fans that Jack and Victor fight about the best way to help Nikki. Things go from bad to worse when Victor busts Nikki and Jack together.

Diane (Susan Walters) has been doing her best to support Jack in helping Nikki. Next week, though, Diane voices her concern about the situation, which isn’t received well.

Secrets, shocking twists, and a trip to Paris

Meanwhile, the Newman family is thrown into turmoil when Victor gets shocking news about Jordan (Colleen Zenk) that involves a prison fire. All signs point to Jordan escaping and being on the loose to wreak more havoc on the family.

The news about Jordan sends Cole (J. Eddie Peck) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) into overprotective parent mode. They decide to keep the news about Jordan from Claire (Hayley Erin), and it just might cost them dearly.

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Traci (Beth Maitland) arrive in Paris to begin their search for the truth. In true soap fashion, the Abbott sisters are thrown a shocking twist on their journey that The Young and the Restless fans will not see coming.

Other Genoa City news

Back in Genoa City, Kyle (Michael Mealor) must defend his actions at Jabot. The work drama gets to Kyle, and he unleashes his fury on Tucker (Trevor St. John).

Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) inch closer to a Shick reunion. Nick gets some words of wisdom from his father in the romance department that helps move things along.

Sally (Courtney Hope) puts a smile on Adam’s (Mark Grossman) face with a surprise, while Billy (Jason Thompson) is there to comfort Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) in her time of need.

It’s another don’t-miss week of the hit CBS soap!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.