The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Tucker’s new target, dangerous Phyllis, and preemptions

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease big risks are being taken in Genoa City.

It’s a short week for the daytime drama.

Due to CBS coverage of March Madness basketball, Y&R will be preempted on Thursday, March 16, and Friday, March 17.

New episodes will resume on Monday, March 20.

The short week doesn’t mean less drama or craziness in Genoa City.

There’s plenty to keep viewers talking over the long weekend, including a big cliffhanger.

Wars are brewing, and schemes are coming to light as The Young and the Restless kicks things up, leading into the hit soap opera’s 50th-anniversary celebration later this month.

Tucker has a new enemy

The closer Devon (Bryton James) gets to agreeing to buy McCall Unlimited, the more Tucker (Trevor St. John) becomes determined to make it happen. Not only does Tucker want to sell to Devon, but Ashely (Eileen Davidson) does too, and he will do anything to make Ashley happy.

Y&R spoilers tease that Tucker targets Adam (Mark Grossman) as she unleashes his wrath on the Newman heir. It sounds like Adam somehow interferes with Devon buying Tucker’s company.

There’s really no other reason Tucker would target Adam. However, it’s never a good idea to take on one of Victor’s (Eric Braeden) children.

Dangerous Phyllis and done Nate

This week, Y&R viewers saw Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) team up with Jeremy (James Hyde) to seek revenge on Diane (Susan Walters) and Jack (Michelle Stafford). Jeremy and Phyllis set a trap to lure Diane out of hiding.

It’s the ultimate revenge plan, but the closer Phylliss gets to bringing down Diane, the more danger she brings to herself. Jeremy isn’t someone to mess with, and Phyllis finds that out too.

Meanwhile, Nate (Sean Dominic) doubles down on his relationship with Elena (Brytni Sarpy). In order to do that, Nate sets boundaries with Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

However, even rules or boundaries may not be enough to keep Victoria and Nate from acting on the spark between them.

Other Y&R News

Victor continues to fight to give Adam his own business, even though it has him butting heads with Victoria. The mustache strikes yet another deal, something Victor has been doing a lot of lately that has him feeling confident about his plans.

One thing is for sure: McCall Unlimited appears to be one hot property with a lot of people fighting for the company. As for who will come out as the winner, Y&R fans will have to tune in next week to find out.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.