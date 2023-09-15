The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Tucker’s dark side, new Lily mystery, and Billy goes rogue

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease it’s all about intrigue in Genoa City.

As the fall season looms, things are heating up on the daytime drama, with storylines moving full steam ahead.

Summer was a bit of a snoozefest on Y&R, but that’s not the case anymore.

The shift in Tucker (Trevor St. John) goes from bad to worse next week, and everyone should watch out.

Meanwhile, Billy (Jason Thompson) is over sitting on the sidelines when it comes to Jabot, adding more chaos to the Abbott family.

That’s not all either because a new mystery kicks off that will keep The Young and the Restless viewers on their toes for weeks.

The aftermath of Tucker and Ashley’s split

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Tucker calling it quits happened a lot quicker than expected. It also puts Tucker on a path of darkness that has him reverting back to his old ways.

Tucker unveils his risky revenge plan to Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) of all people. This leads Phyllis to make a dangerous deal with Tucker, jeopardizing her redemption plan.

Meanwhile, Jack (Peter Bergman) gives his brother-in-law some unwanted advice. In true Tucker fashion, he pushes Jack’s buttons, but the latter doesn’t back down.

Yes, it’s another classic Tucker and Jack face-off that The Young and the Restless fans won’t want to miss.

Victor drops a bombshell on Lily

Ever since Victor (Eric Braeden) decided he’s had enough of his children’s business games, the mustache has been taking charge.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) butts heads with her father over control of Newman Enterprises. However, she better be careful because Victor is losing patience with Victoria, and it could cost her.

Over with Lily (Christel Khalil), she also feels the impact of Victor’s latest business moves. Victor has unsettling news for Lily regarding his stake, Chancellor Winters.

The news kicks off a new mystery for Lily, who enlists Devon’s (Bryton James) help. This storyline will lead to Lily leaving so that Christel can go on maternity leave.

Other Y&R news

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) does damage control that involves her handing out a challenging assignment to Audra (Zuleyka Silver). What Nikki needs forces Audra to make an important decision about her future.

Little does Nikki know, Audra’s back in cahoots with Tucker, and that will impact the hold Nikki has on Audra. Speaking of Audra, she gives Kyle (Michael Mealor) a reality check, which also has everything to do with Tucker.

Before the week is over, Kyle and Summer (Allison Lanier) decide to put all the fighting behind them, and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) returns home.

It’s another must-see week of the hit CBS daytime drama!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.