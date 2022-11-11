The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Tucker schemes, Abby’s truth bomb, and Adam snaps

Tucker has a devious master plan on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease things are heating up in Genoa City as master plans and true feelings are exposed.

It’s November sweeps time, and the hit CBS soap opera is using this time to debut new storylines while moving others forward.

Next week focuses heavily on the fallout of Devon (Bryton James) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) hooking up.

The real reason Tucker (Trevor St. John) returned to town becomes a little clearer, and Diane (Susan Walters) is only a small part of it.

Those are just a couple of teases for the daytime drama.

Let’s see what else is going down on Y&R next week.

Abby makes a heartbreaking confession

There’s no question that Chance (Conner Floyd) and Abby’s marriage is in dire straits following her sexcapde with Devon. Chance hit Abby with a reality check this week. After some time apart, like a day, Abby makes a painful confession.

As for who she drops the truth bomb on remains to be seen. Perhaps Abby will finally admit the real reason she cheated on Chance, or she will reveal her actions to someone else.

Whatever the case, before the week is over, Abby and Chance are dealt another blow that just might end their marriage.

What is Tucker really up to?

From the moment Tucker arrived in Genoa City, he’s been playing games for his ultimate goal. Y&R fans learn more about his end game as Tucker schemes to put the next phase of his plan in motion.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Tucker begins to rip two families apart. Tucker sets the stage to pit Devon and Lily (Christel Khalil) against each other, as well as cause a rift between Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson).

As tensions mount between Jack and Ashley over her relentless pursuit of taking down Ashley, Tucker lends Ashley an ear and plants some seeds of doubt. Yes, it seems Ashley isn’t why Tucker came back, but just a means to an end.

Victor (Eric Braeden) knows there’s more to Tucker’s return than meets the eye, and he will get more information on that next week too.

Other Genoa City tidbits

Elsewhere in town, Adam (Mark Grossman) loses it. The question is over what. Adam’s struggling to deal with his feelings for Sally (Courtney Hope) while also fighting to help Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) get better.

Either of those things could cause him to snap, especially since Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sally can’t stay away from each other, and Billy (Jason Thompson) has been Chelsea’s savior during this time.

Besides this, Nate (Sean Dominic) settles into his new job at Newman Media with a bit of help from Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

Who’s ready for another must-see week of the hit daytime drama?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.