The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Tucker fights back, angry Christine, Nikki’s news, and more

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the hit CBS soap opera tease it’s all about new agendas, old feuds, and secrets.

Since the new year, Genoa City has been riddled with conflict, drama, and chaos.

That doesn’t seem to be changing any time soon, but instead ramping up as Y&R gears up for February sweeps in a couple of weeks.

For one, Tucker (Trevor St. John) has had enough of people coming for him and takes action like only he can.

Meanwhile, more people get involved as news Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) has fallen off the wagon spreads.

Plus, Danny’s (Michael Damian) relationship with Christine (Lauralee Bell) is in jeopardy, and it doesn’t take a genius to figure out Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) is the reason why.

The quest to help Nikki

This week, Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) discovered Nikki was drinking again. Next week, Lauren seeks out Jack (Peter Bergman) to help Nikki before it’s too late.

In true Jack fashion, he confronts Nikki head-on about her sobriety. Jack promises to be there for his ex-wife while she deals with this latest battle.

Before the week ends, Nikki gets some serious news that pushes her to hit the bottle further. All bets are on the news concerning her sponsor, Seth (Brian Gaskill). There’s definitely something up with him.

Whatever the news, Lauren is there again to keep another secret for Nikki.

When Victor (Eric Braeden) isn’t focused on Nikki drinking, he finds time to give Cole (J. Eddie Peck) the third degree about his intentions with Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

Speaking of his oldest daughter, Victor shares some perils of wisdom after seeing Victoria struggle over Claire (Hayley Erin) shutting her out.

Tucker on the warpath

Now that it seems everyone has turned their back on him, Tucker is out for revenge. First up, Tucker wastes no time antagonizing Kyle (Michael Mealor) and warning Kyle needs to watch his back.

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) also finds herself backed into a corner by Tucker. These two don’t see eye to eye on what happened in Paris, and that only gets worse. Tucker loses it like only he can on his wife.

Even Audra (Zuleyka Silver) has walked away from Tucker because of his actions. Next week, Audra takes measures to protect herself and her interests from her former ally.

Devon (Bryton James) and Billy (Jason Thompson) join forces to defeat a common enemy. Could it be they are talking about Tucker?

Secrets, frustration, and new alliances take over Genoa City

No one can push Christine’s buttons like Phyllis can, that’s for sure.

Phyllis does just that to cause trouble between Christine and Danny. It works, too, because Christine loses patience with Danny and his defense of Phyllis.

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Heather (Vail Bloom) keeps a secret from Daniel (Michael Graziadei), and Chance (Conner Floyd) comes clean to Summer (Allison Lanier) about his feelings.

Meanwhile, Sharon (Sharon Case) catches Nick (Joshua Morrow) off-guard, and her reason could be very good for Schick fans.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy entertainment on the CBS soap is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.