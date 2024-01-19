The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Traci and Jack step up, Diane meddles, and Victor worries

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease things are shaking up ahead of February sweeps.

In less than two weeks, sweeps month will be here, which means Y&R is gearing up to keep fans talking all month long.

Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) sobriety has her loved ones worried about her, and that’s not changing anytime soon.

Another hot topic is what really happened in Paris between Tucker (Trevor St. John) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson).

Next week, The Young and the Restless fans will get more insight into both stories.

Let’s take a look at what else is happening in Genoa City.

The fight to help Nikki

Since Jordan (Colleen Zenk) terrorized her, Nikki has been trying to prove she’s just fine when she’s not. Having her sponsor, Seth (Brian Gaskill), fall off the wagon was a major setback for Nikki.

Lucky for her, Nikki has Jack (Peter Bergman) to lean on, and she finally takes him up on his offer to help. Nikki searches for closure with a bit of help from her ex-husband.

Unfortunately, Diane’s (Susan Walters) jealous side comes out when Jack pays so much attention to Nikki. Instead of being supportive, Diane pushes Nikki’s buttons, leading her to hit the bottle again.

Victor worries, and Victoria needs a friend

Meanwhile, the women in Victor’s (Eric Braeden) life have him on edge. The mustache worries over Nikki and Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) recent actions.

When Victor voices concern to Victoria, they have a classic Newman father-and-daughter fight. It seems Victoria has grand ideas about Claire’s (Hayley Erin) place in the family. Victor, though, does not agree with Victoria at all.

This week, Victor was worried about Cole’s (J. Eddie Peck) intentions with Victoria. It turns out he should be worried about another one of her exes.

Next week, Victoria leans on Nate (Sean Dominic) in her time of need. She isn’t the only one seeking him out, either.

Nate learns a deep, dark secret from Audra (Zuleyka Silver) that will have him seeing her in a different light.

More Y&R tidbits

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Ashley turns to Traci (Beth Maitland) for help with her Tucker problem. Traci makes a bold move to assist Ashley in finding out the truth about Paris.

Over with Summer (Allison Lanier) and Kyle (Michael Mealor), they start a new chapter, which likely means their divorce is final. Y&R fans know Summer hopes to have a fresh start with her crush, Chance (Conner Floyd).

Speaking of Chance, he confesses to Billy (Jason Thompson) of all people, while Abby (Melissa Ordway) decides to focus on a new business endeavor.

Daniel (Michael Graziadei) finds himself in trouble personally and professionally. First, Heather (Vail Bloom) grills Daniel about his relationship with Lily (Christel Khalil). Then Devon (Bryton James) backs Daniel into a corner at Chancellor-Winters.

Plus, Sharon (Sharon Case) is on hand to push a lost Nick (Joshua Morrow) in the right direction.

Who’s ready for another must-see week of the hit CBS soap?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.