The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: The aftermath of Oregon and Billy and Kyle are tested

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease the nightmare is far from over for the Newman family.

November sweeps have ended, but the fallout of Claire (Hayley Erin) and Jordan’s (Colleen Zenk) reign of terror on the Newmans will last well into the new year.

Although that kicks off a couple of new storylines, there are still plenty of storylines that do not involve the Newman family playing out on the show.

Tucker (Trevor St. John) and his agenda to get Jabot from the Abbott family keeps moving right along.

However, plans in play might derail his overall agenda as Tucker grows impatient and angry.

Life changes are also taking place on the hit daytime drama, so let’s take a look at what that means for Genoa City next week.

Is Claire really Cole and Victoria’s daughter?

It looks like Cole (J. Eddie Peck) will be sticking around to find out if Claire really is his daughter with Victoria (Amelia Heinle). The idea of Claire being Eve weighs on Cole, but Victoria remains convinced Jordan and Claire lied.

As they deal with this possible new reality, Victoria and Cole will reconnect and reminisce about the past. Then, the two focus on finding out the truth, which means a DNA test looms.

Over with Claire, she is in hot water. However, all signs point to her being Victoria’s daughter, which will bode well to get her out of trouble.

Perhaps Victoria will enlist Michael (Christian LeBlanc) to help sort out this mess now that he’s back in town.

Nikki and Nick worry about their loved ones

The aftermath of Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) being given vodka by Jordan and Claire puts Nikki on a dangerous path. Nikki’s sobriety has been lost, and getting back on track won’t be easy for her.

Victor (Eric Braeden) grows concerned about his wife. The mustache goes to great lengths to help Nikki, who doesn’t feel she needs help right now.

Meanwhile, news of what happened to Nick (Joshua Morrow) stirs up old feelings for Sharon (Sharon Case) and Sally (Courtney Hope). Even Adam (Mark Grossman) worries about his brother as Nick recovers from his injuries.

Adam also feels guilty for what his family went through and steps up to help them. The question is, will he really help, or will Adam use this for his own advantage?

Other Y&R news

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Audra (Zuleyka Silver) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) continue to play games with each other. Audra tests Kyle again to prove Tucker is right about him.

Now that Chance (Conner Floyd) has stepped away from the GCPD, Jill (Jess Walton) wants Chancellor-Winters to be even more of a family affair.

Jill tempts Billy (Jason Thompson) with a job offer as he fights with Jack (Peter Bergman) about Kyle. Will Billy Boy consider the gig?

Tune in daily to find out.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.