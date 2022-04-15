The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Sharon’s nightmare, Victoria scrambles, and Ashland chaos

Tragedy hits Genoa City on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease shockwaves are sent through Genoa City.

As May sweeps draw near, Y&R pulls out all the stops to keep fans on their toes. Next week a big twist will take one storyline in a new direction while kicking off a new one filled with heartache and pain.

Ashland and Victor face off again

The ongoing saga of Victor (Eric Braeden) versus Ashland (Robert Newman) reaches a boiling point with neither man willing to back down. Victor once again backs Ashland in a corner.

What Ashland does next leaves both Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor speechless and in awe. Considering all the dirty things Ashland has done, fans can expect the move to be a doozy.

Before the week is over, Victor reaches his breaking point. The mustache immediately orders Ashland to leave town, Newman-Locke, and Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

Victoria struggles with her new normal

Speaking of Victor’s daughter, she continues to reel from all the lies and betrayal courtesy of her husband. Victoria demands Ashland tell her the truth about everything he’s done. She also needs to know what his ultimate end goal is.

After her confrontation with Ashland, Victoria calls Nikki in distress while driving. Yes, a car accident takes place on The Young and the Restless, and it appears Victoria will be the cause of it.

The life-changing accident

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Sharon (Sharon Case) clear the air ahead of Chelsea heading to a hockey game with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Connor (Judah Mackey). Something terrible is about to happen when things get tied up in a nice bow like that in the soap opera world.

When Sharon faces a nightmare all over again, it’s because Rey is hurt in the multi-car accident. It’s no coincidence that Victoria is on the road while Rey and Chelsea are making their way to the hockey game.

All signs point to Rey not surviving the accident, especially since Jordi is leaving the hit CBS daytime drama. Sharon already lost Cassie (Camryn Grimes) in a car crash and almost lost Faith (Reylynn Caster), so history repeating itself will have a grave impact on her.

Later, Nick (Joshua Morrow) is the bearer of bad news, and it’s a safe bet he’s the one who shares Rey’s death. Plus, Adam (Mark Grossman) is there to support Chelsea in her time of need.

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Sally (Courtney Hope) shocks Adam, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) puts Diane (Susan Walters) on the spot, and Jack (Peter Bergman) prepares to inform Kyle (Michael Mealor) his mother isn’t dead.

So much excitement, drama, and entertainment going down on the hit CBS soap opera!

