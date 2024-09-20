The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Sharon’s deadly revenge, Nick’s out of time, and Sally plots

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease it’s all about Sharon (Sharon Case).

This week, Sharon pushed her family away so she could enact her revenge plan.

No one except Sharon knows that she’s been hallucinating Cameron (Linden Ashby), who’s pushing her into a deadly revenge plan.

Sharon goes wild next week, leading to a very special episode that will change her life forever.

Although she will be the focus, not everything is about Sharon on Y&R.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In fact, new developments are setting the stage for an unforgettable fall in Genoa City that will feature various surprise returns.

Cameron brings out Sharon’s dark side

Now that Sharon has isolated herself from her family, it’s full steam ahead with Cameron taunting her to put her plan in motion.

After a nightmare, Sharon is haunted and triggered to get in touch with her dark side. Things take a dangerous turn as Cameron pushes Sharon to act on her request for revenge.

We don’t know Sharon’s plan yet, but the rumor mill is buzzing that Daniel (Michael Graziadei) gets killed.

Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) goes rogue to find out what’s happening with Sharon. When Mariah (Camryn Grimes) fills him in on Sharon going off on her, they rally the troops to find her before it’s too late.

Sharon Case’s anniversary special

Next week, all of the Sharon drama leads to a stand-alone episode to celebrate Sharon Case’s 30th anniversary as Sharon Newman. The special episode will end the week on Friday, September 27.

The Young and the Restless fans can expect a trip down memory lane filled with flashbacks to honor the milestone. However, it also serves as a pivotal point in the current Sharon storyline.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Sharon recently teased what was coming, calling it the “greatest storyline ever.”

More Y&R chaos

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Billy (Jason Thompson) just can’t seem to stay out of trouble. Billy has it out with Adam (Mark Grossman) over Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), which leads to Adam punching him.

Someone looking out for Billy is his ex, Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Despite her father’s objections, Victoria pulls out all the stops to ensure that Billy is protected from Victor (Eric Braeden).

Audra (Zuleyka Silver) encourages Sally (Courtney Hope) to play dirty to get what she wants, and she goes all in, while Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) can’t help but get in her own controlling way again.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the special week honoring Sharon Case is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.