The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Sharon panics, sneaky Diane, a special episode, and more

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease November sweeps kick off with a milestone anniversary.

On Friday, November 8, Y&R will air its 13,000th episode, which is quite an accomplishment.

To mark the occasion, Victor (Eric Braeden) has a surprise for Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).

The mustache had the original Newman family house rebuilt, and he shows it to his wife to mark the special episode.

It also means we now know the location for Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Devon’s (Bryton James) wedding.

The wedding also plays a big part in the November sweeps and the month-long celebration of The Young and the Restless’s 13,000-episode milestone.

However, more is happening on the daytime drama than in the special episode, as several storylines ramp up.

Sharon and Daniel make things worse

This week, Daniel (Michael Graziadei) was arrested for Heather’s (Vail Bloom) murder, and the aftermath of that plays out all month long. Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) is convinced Sharon is the culprit, and in true fashion, she won’t back down.

The fiery redhead puts the screws on Sharon when she corners her. Phyllis gives Sharon a warning that sends the latter into panic mode, which means trouble for everyone.

Meanwhile, Daniel plays detective as he fights for justice for Heather. Unfortunately, all he does is make himself look more guilty.

Summer and Diane play games

After celebrating Halloween with Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Harrison (Redding Munsell), Summer (Allison Lanier) begins to miss her family. When Summer clashes with Chance (Conner Floyd) over Daniel, it only adds fuel to Summer thinking she wants Kyle back.

Taking a page from Phyllis’ book, Summer decides to cause problems for Kyle and Claire (Hayley Erin). It just might work, too, as Claire and Kyle also face issues from the Abbott and Newman friction brewing in Genoa City.

Diane (Susan Walters) sends a cryptic message that just might expose her real agenda. Y&R fans are convinced that Diane and Jack (Peter Bergman) are playing games to dupe Victor, and all signs point to that being correct.

More Y&R drama

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Billy (Jason Thomspon) is a busy man next week.

First, he and Sally (Courtney Hope) heat up their romance. Second, Billy puts his tail between his legs to try and make amends with Lily (Christel Khalil), per Jill’s (Jess Walton) orders, of course.

Nate (Sean Dominic) decides what to do about the Amy Lewis (Valarie Pettiford) situation, including his new-found older brother, while Traci (Beth Maitland) gets a shocking surprise from Alan (Christopher Cousins).

All of this, plus Christine (Lauralee Bell) has a secret that will rock Genoa City when it is revealed.

It’s another must-see week of the hit CBS soap as November sweeps kick off.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.